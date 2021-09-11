Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame: Bills architect John Butler to be honored

This is part of a series on the Class of 2021 of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is Oct. 13 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. For tickets, visit gbshof.com.

Marv Levy and Bill Polian went to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, partly because of their success of building and guiding the Buffalo Bills teams that went to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s.

Right there with them was John Butler, one of three deceased Western New York sports figures who will be enshrined in the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame next month in the Legends category.

Perhaps not as well known to the local sports world but important figures in their own right are the other two enshrinees, Angela Coniglio and Bill Russell.

