Gowanda girls win first sectional lacrosse title

It was striking that Gowanda had a much bigger team in this matchup. Since little contact is allowed in girls lacrosse, that doesn’t sound like it would be that much of an advantage. But the Panthers used a distinct height advantage to be the first to grab loose balls throughout the contest. They also set some picks that forced Eden to be a step behind the play, which led to good scoring opportunities.

“On the draws, it’s an advantage in getting them,” Scanlan said. “Our height is perfect.”

Eden finally scored about nine minutes into the contest, but Gowanda build up the lead to 12-3 at halftime. In a sport where there is no shot clock, all the Panthers had to do the rest of the way was take their time, control the ball and trade goals. The Raiders finally scored two goals in a row for the first and only time of the game with about 10 minutes to play, but it was far too late to matter.

Scanlan set the tone for the Panthers. She once had 16 goals in a game this season to break the sectional record. When her teammates had trouble getting the ball out of their own end Friday, the ball would go to her – and she’d calmly take it down the field and out of danger. It was immediately obvious that bigger things are ahead for her; the senior hopes to find them at Jacksonville University next year.

