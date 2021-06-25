Gowanda girls win first sectional lacrosse title

The very first play of the girls lacrosse game between Gowanda and Eden on Friday morning felt like a turning point.
The Panthers’ Miya Scanlan won the opening faceoff, took the ball down the field, circled the Eden net once, came out in front of the net and scored. In other words, she seemed to do exactly what she wanted.
That’s the way most of the first half went. As a result, Gowanda had little trouble in winning a 17-8 decision on Eden’s field to capture the Section VI Class D championship – the first in program history.
“We split with them in the regular season,” Panthers coach Lottie Gill said. “We won by a big amount the first time, and the second time it was more lopsided the other way. That lit a fire under them. They were like, ‘We’re going to win this game, and we want to beat Eden.' They wanted to punch them in the mouth, for the lack of better words, and that’s what they did.”
After Scanlan’s initial goal, Gowanda kept attacking. It was 6-0 before nine minutes had elapsed, and it was pretty obvious at that point that the No. 2 Panthers were going to knock off the top-seeded Raiders.
“Getting the lead helps tremendously,” captain Scotia Snyder said. “It allows us to … well, not relax, but to be more confident and look for openings.”
It was striking that Gowanda had a much bigger team in this matchup. Since little contact is allowed in girls lacrosse, that doesn’t sound like it would be that much of an advantage. But the Panthers used a distinct height advantage to be the first to grab loose balls throughout the contest. They also set some picks that forced Eden to be a step behind the play, which led to good scoring opportunities.
“On the draws, it’s an advantage in getting them,” Scanlan said. “Our height is perfect.”
Eden finally scored about nine minutes into the contest, but Gowanda build up the lead to 12-3 at halftime. In a sport where there is no shot clock, all the Panthers had to do the rest of the way was take their time, control the ball and trade goals. The Raiders finally scored two goals in a row for the first and only time of the game with about 10 minutes to play, but it was far too late to matter.
Scanlan set the tone for the Panthers. She once had 16 goals in a game this season to break the sectional record. When her teammates had trouble getting the ball out of their own end Friday, the ball would go to her – and she’d calmly take it down the field and out of danger. It was immediately obvious that bigger things are ahead for her; the senior hopes to find them at Jacksonville University next year.
“I would say Miya is a once in a generation player,” Gill said. “She has the ability to take over a game, and she and Scotia are a one-two punch. Scotia can see the field well, and she’s so shifty. Maya is so dominant on the draw. She can go down and put in the net and make her mark.”
Scanlan finished with five goals on the morning, while cousin Snyder had six. Scotia is also headed to a Division I college program next year at Coastal Carolina.
The third part of the Panthers’ offensive trio on Friday was Chloe Luther, who had six goals as well. She only is a ninth grader, but it was quite obvious in the game that she’s an elegant athlete who combines power and speed.
“Chloe is fantastic,” Gill said. “She’s a workhorse. She's such an important part of our team, playing all aspects – she plays hard all over the field. She’s good on defense. It will be so exciting to see her progression in the next three years. By her senior year, she’s going to be unstoppable.”
Olivia Wade led Eden with three goals, while Carleigh Sutfin had two.
Gowanda has had a girls lacrosse team only since 2017. The Panthers reached the Section VI finals in 2018 and 2019, only to lose to Eden. They couldn’t wait to try their luck in 2020 – only to see the season canceled because of Covid-19.
“It was heart-breaking for me because I wanted a blue patch,” Snyder said. “I knew our team could have gotten one last year.”
As the seniors on the Gowanda team headed off to Friday night’s graduation, they had the satisfaction of knowing that they’ll be leaving a precious reminder of their season behind.