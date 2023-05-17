ROCHESTER – Oak Hill Country Club is ready for its major championship moment.

At 7 a.m. Thursday, the threesome of Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck and Steven Alker will tee off on the East Course, opening play in the 105th PGA Championship. It is the fourth time the Donald Ross-designed gem has hosted this tournament. Only Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., has hosted it more.

The East Course also has hosted U.S. Opens and the 1995 Ryder Cup, but this will be the first major championship to be held at the course since architect Andre Green led a significant restoration that returned the course as much as possible to the original Ross design.

The end result of that work has impressed the world’s best players this week.

“Whoever is setting up the golf course is going to have a lot of fun, because there's a lot of opportunities on holes with pin locations and tee boxes, so you can make this golf course as difficult as you want or not as accessible as you want, but, obviously, you can make a big difference in the scoring,” said Jon Rahm, the world’s No. 1 player. “I would say whoever did the redo has done a good job. It's challenging, but it's one of those where if you hit the shots you're supposed to hit, put it in the fairway, go to the center of the green, nothing crazy should be happening. But it's still challenging. I like it. Fun golf course. Difficult, but fun.”

The East Course plays to a par 70, but measures 7,394 yards from the tips. It features four par-4s of at least 500 yards, just two par-5s (both of which measure more than 600 yards, making them tough to reach in two shots for most of the field) and a par-3 third hole that can be played to 230 yards. Just how long is that? Dustin Johnson needed to hit a 7-wood off the tee to reach it during a practice round.

“The par-3s are super difficult, long, not very easy to hit the greens, especially with the wind direction that was blowing the last couple days,” he said. “I think, depending on which way the wind blows, it obviously changes how tough they play. But even the shorter ones, with the wind direction that was blowing the last two days, were difficult shots. Number three is a tough one. Eleven is tough. They're all tough. You've just got to hit quality golf shots.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

As part of the restoration, Green removed more than 600 trees from the course. Additionally, the green complexes have been restored, allowing more potential hole locations.

“It's definitely a really hard course, but there's a few holes where there's some opportunities, and then there's a few holes where you've kind of got to strap in and try and make pars,” said Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 2-ranked player. “This one is just a really good major championship setup. The rough is very penal. The fairways are really firm, so they're hard to hit. We should get, I think, a few different types of weather this week. It'll be the usual challenges: thick rough, deep bunkers. Just try and stay patient out there and play a few good rounds.”

Past events at Oak Hill have produced an interesting mix of champions. Jack Nicklaus won his record-tying fifth PGA Championship here in 1989. Sam Snead, Ben Hogan and Lee Trevino also have won here. On the other hand, in 2003, Micheel won for the only time in his career on the PGA Tour. The defending champion from 2013, Jason Dufner, withdrew this week. One betting tip: The last seven men’s major winners have all been in their 20s since Phil Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, becoming the first-ever major winner over the age of 50.

Josh Allen happy to have Dalton Kincaid aboard; pulling for Rory McIlroy at this week's PGA Championship "Obviously super excited to get a weapon like him," Allen said of Kincaid. "He's very fluid in his route running. He's a very fluid ball catcher. He tracks the ball well, so any time you get to add a piece to your offense like that, I can't help but be excited."

Defending champion Justin Thomas was not in the field in 2013 when the PGA last came to Oak Hill. He played the course for the first time Tuesday.

“It’s everything that I’d heard about,” Thomas said. “It's a tough golf course. It's the northeast. I love the way the courses look up here, just the definition of the fairway to the rough and the cutting of the bunkers, and I love the square – the kind of sharp edges on the greens.”

Thomas has just two top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season, so if he’s going to defend his championship, he’ll need to find something quickly. The two pre-tournament favorites are no surprise – Rahm and Scheffler have separated themselves this season and are playing at a remarkably high level.

Rahm, who won the Masters last month, is looking for the third leg of the career grand slam, also owning a U.S. Open win. He is the only player on the PGA Tour to be ranked in the top 20 in strokes gained off the tee, approaching the green and putting. In other words, he excels at every part of the game.

Scheffler, meanwhile, is currently gaining 2.31 strokes tee to green per round this season, nearly a half shot better than anyone else on the PGA Tour. Since the start of 2020, he’s a cumulative 48-under-par in the majors, which is nine strokes better than anyone else over that time.

While they may be the betting favorites, the sentimental favorite figures to be Rory McIlroy. An honorary member at Oak Hill, McIlory’s wife, Erica, is from nearby Irondequoit. In 2013, he finished tied for eighth here.

“I think Oak Hill has always been a great championship golf course, and from my eye, which is obviously very subjective, I think that there's only been improvements to the golf course since the last time a big tournament was played here,” he said. “What I've heard from most of the other guys that have played, there seems to be some really good reviews of it, so I'm excited to play it in a tournament and see how it holds up. This golf course, historically, has held up very well, so I'm expecting no different this week.”