Williamsville's Cindy Miller awarded Nancy Lopez Golf Achievement Award

Williamsville’s Cindy Miller has been awarded the Nancy Lopez Golf Achievement Award, which recognizes an LPGA professional who gives back to the game in the spirit of Nancy Lopez and emulates the qualities valued by Lopez, of leadership, passion, giving and approachability.

Miller, who has previously written a golf tips column for The Buffalo News, is the LPGA Professionals Northeast Section president after serving as vice president for two terms. She has also been named a Top 50 Teacher by the Women’s Golf Journal and won LPGA National Teacher of the Year (2010), LPGA Northeast Section Teacher of the Year (2001, 2005, and 2010) and LPGA Northeast Player of the Year (2005 and 2007).

A former LPGA Tour player, she is a member of the Legends Tour of the LPGA and a Top 50 LPGA Professional. She is a sought-after coach, instructor, speaker and corporate trainer.

“I first met Nancy Lopez while playing collegiate golf. When I watched her play, it was like watching someone float through the course while making almost every putt she looked at. She became one of the friendliest Tour players I have ever met and has been a hero of mine for a very long time," Miller said in a news release. "She has that special charisma that only a few possess. Her leadership, passion, giving and approachability are qualities I have been striving to emulate my whole career. I am thrilled and honored to receive this award."