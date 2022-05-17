Williamsville's Bill Gaffney advances to final round of U.S. Open qualifying

Williamsville’s Bill Gaffney earned medalist honors for the third time in four years at the 2022 U.S. Open Local Qualifying Round Monday at Rochester’s Mendon Golf Club.

Gaffney shot 65 to earn one of three qualifying spots and advance to the final round of qualifying for the U.S. Open, which will be held June 16-19 at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass. There were 56 golfers entered. Williamsville’s Ben Reichert, the 2021 Porter Cup champion, earned first alternate spot by shooting 68.

Gaffney, 29, is a pro on the PGA Tour Canada. Tied for second at 66 were Brendan Leonard of Ontario and John Clare of Tampa, Fla.

Local qualifying is held at 109 sites. The final round of qualifying includes nine sites in the United States, from May 23 to June 6.