Williamsville's Ben Reichert keeps lead entering Porter Cup final round

Ben Reichert survived a long, hard day of golf to keep the lead Friday at the 62nd Porter Cup Invitational.
The 23-year-old Williamsville North graduate and senior at the University of Alabama-Birmingham shot rounds of even-par 70 and 3-under 67 to move to 9 under par entering Saturday’s final round.
Reichert holds a one-shot lead and has a chance to make Western New York golf history at Niagara Falls Country Club.
No Western New Yorker has won the Porter Cup in 56 years, since Greater Buffalo Sports Hall-of-Famer Ward Wettlaufer of the Country Club of Buffalo won it in 1965. The last WNYer to hold the lead entering the final round was Jake Katz in 2010. Katz, who also starred at Williamsville North and had a stellar college career at Binghamton, wound up finishing 10th.
The field at the Porter Cup isn’t as elite this year as in the past, due partly to the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has kept some amateurs from traveling to the Lewiston club. But it’s still a major amateur event.
Reichert and the final group will tee off at noon Saturday. Admission is free.
The field of 79 was forced to play 36 holes Friday because Wednesday’s opening round was postponed by torrential rain.
“It was a long day,” Reichert said. “I knew going into the day it was going to be more of a mental grind than a physical grind. I did pretty well, I think.”
Reichert has the credentials to be a major amateur golf champion. He won the New York junior championship in 2015 and enjoyed a phenomenal 2019 season, winning both the New York State Amateur and the Florida State Amateur. That’s a rare double. He also tied for 10th at the Porter Cup in 2019.
However, the 2020-21 college season at UAB didn’t go well for Reichert. He cracked the lineup in only six of 30 rounds for his team.
“I hadn’t been playing very good coming into this week, so I had extremely low expectations,” Reichert said. “That’s part of what’s helping me this week.”
Reichert showed off his solid all-around game Friday. In the afternoon’s third round, he made three birdies and no bogies.
Reichert faces a logjam of talent on the leaderboard. There are 11 players within five shots of the lead and 16 within six shots.
Tied for second at 8 under are Louisville senior Chris Francour and 20-year-old Norwegian Herman Sekne, who just finished his freshman year at Purdue.
Lurking at 7-under is the highest-rated player in the field, 33-year-old Canadian Garrett Rank, who shot a 7-under 63 on the third round. That included an eagle on the par-5 third hole. Rank hit a 4-iron from 236 yards in the rough to 18 inches and tapped in. Rank is an NHL official. His hockey season ended on May 24 after he worked the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He said Friday was tougher than officiating an NHL game.
“It’s one hour vs. close to 10 hours in scorching hot weather,” Rank said. “I’m happy. I had great stuff this afternoon. It could have been really special. I had two short misses on the front.”
Tied for fifth at 6 under are Kent State junior Cade Breitenstine and Ethan Ng, who just finished his junior year at Stanford and helped the Cardinal to a third-place finish in the Pac-12 Conference. Another shot back at 5-under is Laurent Desmarchais, a 20-year-old Quebec native who will be a freshman at Tennessee in the fall.
Second among Western New Yorkers is 16-year-old Charlie Fischer, a 6-foot-2 junior-to-be at Orchard Park High School. He’s tied for 29th at 2-over after shooting 70-73. Buffalo District champion Anthony Delisanti, an 18-year-old Niagara-Wheatfield graduate, is tied for 33rd at 3-over.