Williamsville's Ben Reichert keeps lead entering Porter Cup final round

Reichert has the credentials to be a major amateur golf champion. He won the New York junior championship in 2015 and enjoyed a phenomenal 2019 season, winning both the New York State Amateur and the Florida State Amateur. That’s a rare double. He also tied for 10th at the Porter Cup in 2019.

However, the 2020-21 college season at UAB didn’t go well for Reichert. He cracked the lineup in only six of 30 rounds for his team.

“I hadn’t been playing very good coming into this week, so I had extremely low expectations,” Reichert said. “That’s part of what’s helping me this week.”

Reichert showed off his solid all-around game Friday. In the afternoon’s third round, he made three birdies and no bogies.

Reichert faces a logjam of talent on the leaderboard. There are 11 players within five shots of the lead and 16 within six shots.

Tied for second at 8 under are Louisville senior Chris Francour and 20-year-old Norwegian Herman Sekne, who just finished his freshman year at Purdue.