Western New York represented well in finals of International Junior Masters golf

A group of young golfers gathered around to watch the final hole of the International Junior Masters at East Aurora Country Club. One of their friends was playing, and needed to make his final putt to stay alive in the match-play even. The par-71 course had been a difficult challenge in the muddy conditions, and after four days of golf, the final two were slowly reaching their end.

While their friend couldn’t make the shot, the golfers celebrated as another Western New York player was able to finish as the runner-up in the latest edition of the oldest international junior golf invitational in North America.

Jackson Ormond, of Webster in the Rochester area, fell to Thailand's Force Kosalutta, 4 and 2, in the championship flight final Friday.

“I think right now our local junior golf is on the upswing,” tournament director Jeff Kamien said. “I love seeing some great international players, and I love seeing our local juniors also shine.”

Of the 10 players advancing to the finals in the five boys divisions, five were from Western New York.

“It's awesome to have an event this big ... where you don't get a lot of competitive golf,” Ormond said. “You get to enjoy it with your friends, and you just get to go play with everybody.”

Ormond, who won the Platinum flight at last year’s tournament, was the No. 14 seed in the Championship Flight and pulled off three wins in match play to reach the final against the 12th-seeded Kosalutta.

“This year, I was really going for the championship,” Ormond said. “I thought I had it, but toward the end, the game kind of got ahead of me.”

Orchard Park's Charlie Fischer, who narrowly missed the Championship flight, reached the Platinum final as the No. 2 seed before losing to Joshua Todd from Australia, four and two.

Fischer played in his fourth IJM, and is already eager for next year after his best finish.

“Unfortunately, this afternoon, I really ran out of gas,” Fischer said. “At the end of the day, I just wasn't playing well enough.”

In the Gold flight, another Orchard Park player, Teagan Mauro, won the final over Brandon Conner from Albany, five and three. Mauro was the 13th seed and Conner was 14th.

Mauro was in the event for the second and has played East Aurora’s course multiple times. He said he felt comfortable playing there again.

“I had a strategy from last year, which was the same exact thing then,” Mauro said. “It was just a matter of actually executing it.”

Following Mauro’s victory, he watched the rest of the tournament with a few other competitors as the final two flights continued play. Mauro, alongside Silver flight winner Connor Jackson from Williamsville, followed Ormond and Fischer through the back nine.

Fischer said he doesn’t play against many of his fellow Western New York golfers very often, but is still excited to have the opportunity during these tournaments.

“Of course, you want to beat him. But at the same time, you're also kind of cheering for him,” Fischer said. “So, I like to cheer for guys that are locally here.”

Jackson, the last qualifier in the Silver flight as the No. 16 seed, had a dominant performance through his Silver flight, beating China's Bo Xie, 4 and 3.

“I wasn’t just chilling, but I was pretty good,” said Jackson, who was making his second tournament appearance. “The nerves were definitely there.”

In the Bronze flight final, Nicky Jadav, the top seed from Latham, beat St. Francis' Jack Tebeau, the No. 2 seed, 4 and 3.

In the Girls final, Japan's Sakuro Kaneko beat Ohio's Ella Wong, 2 up.

The group of locals supported each other throughout the week just as much as they celebrated with the international players from around the world. It was a diverse field, with more than 11 countries represented, but the golfers all found the fun in being with each other.

“I know so many people here but it's great to meet new people as well,” Mauro said. “It's all been great.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.