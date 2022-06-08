Two Canadians tied at top after first round of Women's Porter Cup

Two top-ranked Canadian junior golfers bound for big-time U.S. college careers stood atop the leaderboard after the first day of the ninth Women’s Porter Cup on Wednesday.

Brooke Rivers and Taylor Kehoe each shot 3-under-par 69 to share the first round lead. Rivers of the Toronto suburb of Brompton, Ontario, is bound for Wake Forest University. Kehoe, from Strathroy, Ontario, near London, is bound for the University of Alabama. Both are on the eight-member Canadian national amateur squad. Rivers won the 2021 North and South Junior Championship at Pinehurst in North Carolina. Kehoe is coming off a big win earlier this week at the Dye Invitational in Indiana.

Kehoe was the only player in the field of 53 who did not make a single bogey in her round.

Canadians held four of the top six positions at Lewiston’s Niagara Falls Country Club. Locked in a four-way tie for third at 1-under 71 were Nicole Gal, a member of the Canadian national junior team, and Toronto’s Vanessa Borovilos. Also at 1-under were 2019 champion Jackie Rogowicz, a Penn State graduate, and Jocelyn Bruch, who just finished her red-shirt freshman season at Purdue.

Reigning Canadian national amateur champion Laruen Zaretsky and top Singapore amateur Aloysa Margiela Atienza, competing in her first U.S. event, were among five golfers tied for seventh at even-par 72.

Clarence High School’s Victoria Leach was the low Western New Yorker on the first round at 78.

The golfers tee off between 9 a.m. and noon in the second round on Thursday. The final round is Friday. The event is free and open to the public.