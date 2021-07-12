Tri-County pro Jake Eckley wins WNY PGA Open

Jake Eckley of Tri-County Golf Club defeated amateur Kyle Downey of Locust Hill FC in Rochester in a playoff to win the Western New York PGA Open tournament at Stafford Country Club. Each shot 4-under-par 68.

Eckley had four birdies and an eagle in his round as he won the first major championship of his career.

Michael O’Connor, owner-professional at the Ridge Golf Club, won the Senior Professional division with a 69 after a playoff against Kirk Stauffer of Chautauqua GC. Downey was the low amateur.

Cody Endress (Brookfield), David Patronik (Woods to Wedges) tied for third overall with O’Connor and Stauffer at 3-under 69.

A field of 45 PGA professionals and 23 amateurs played in the first of five major championships presented by Michelob Ultra.

