LEWISTON – Sarah Gallagher chipped in for birdie on the par-3 18th hole, receiving one of the loudest crowd reactions in Friday’s third round at the 64th Porter Cup.

The finish moved Gallagher to 1-over par overall following a 2-under round of 68 on Friday. She sits in first place with a comfortable, five-stroke lead entering Saturday’s final round, which is the first time that the women will play all four rounds at the tournament.

She doesn’t think that margin will add any pressure to her on Saturday.

“I've had the lead from the first day,” said Gallagher, who is from Burlington, Ont., and plays at Ball State University. “Obviously, I'd love to win, but my main goal is just playing good golf, and if good golf gets me the win, then that's all that really matters to me.”

Gallagher matched her first-round score on Friday. In her second round, she shot a 5-over 75, though she mentioned that Thursday’s round had tougher conditions because of stronger winds.

Though she said playing an additional round in the Porter Cup is “challenging,” Gallagher said she loves the new 72-hole format. She’ll have the opportunity to make it two-straight wins in the event for Canada, as Katie Cranston of Oakville, Ont., won the 2022 edition.

Behind Gallagher is Yale’s Mia Sessa, who shot even-par Friday to stay at 6-over for second place. Amelie Phung, from Queens, sits in third at 7-over, while Fairfield's Julia Towne is in fourth at 8-over. Fellow Canadians Haley Yerxa and Ella Weber round out the top five at 9-over. Williamsville’s Lily Zhang is tied for 10th at 14-over.

“Another Canadian – one of my good friends – won last year, so if I could win again – another Canadian on the trophy would be amazing,” Gallagher said. “This event is amazing. So, it’d be an honor to win.”

Meanwhile, Rutgers’ Noah Kumar teed off in the last men’s group on Friday and will do the same on Saturday. The only difference is he holds the lead at 7-under, following his 3-under 67 on the third round. Kumar, from Florida, is one of just two players to shoot under-par in all three rounds. The other is Argentina’s Juan Martín Loureiro, who sits in second place at 6-under.

“There's a lot of golf left to be played, especially those last three holes, anything can really happen,” Kumar said. “You can see anywhere from 3-over, 4-over in that stretch to 1- or 2-under. I've been playing the first 15 holes fine. It’s just I need to lock in on those last three.”

Kumar had only one bogey on Friday, which came on the par-3 16th. He’s only shot above par on five of 54 holes played, four of which were either holes 16, 17 or 18.

Aside from Kumar, Sanborn’s Anthony Delisanti climbed his way back into the top three, sitting tied for third at 5-under. The local star had the largest group following him throughout the day and received the crowd’s applause when he capped off his 2-under 68 with a birdie on the 18th – one of four birdies on the back nine after he had slipped to 1-under.

John Daly II, who plays for the University of Arkansas, had the lowest score of any golfer on Friday, shooting a 65 to get him from 2-over to 3-under and tied for sixth. University of South Florida’s Shubham Jaglan, from India, sits in fifth place at 4-under, improving from tied for ninth.

“I thought I played good golf today,” Jaglan said. “I was not hitting as good as I did last few days. But I was smart with my approach into the greens (and) put myself in the right positions. I'm pretty confident with where my game is and just show up tomorrow and see how it goes.”

Kumar, similar to Gallagher, finds no reason to add any extra pressure to himself. He seeks to claim the title in his third appearance, following a tie for 43rd finish in 2022. Unlike Gallagher, Kumar has several golfers within a few strokes of his lead.

Still, he’s only focused on his individual game entering Saturday’s final round.

“I'm only worried about myself,” Kumar said. “I'm just gonna take it one shot at a time and see where that puts me. Being in control definitely helps. I'm not chasing after anybody. But I'm just looking to pummel the golf course tomorrow. That's really it.”