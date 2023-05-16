ROCHESTER – Major-less in nearly a decade and on a recent skid of missed cut, withdraw and barely made the cut, Rory McIlroy was asked about his mental approach entering this week’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

“Less expectations,” he said Tuesday morning.

Brilliant mindset gymnastics, right?

An established player who is fighting to regain his form and return to a major championship winner’s circle is taking his brain out of a figurative vice grip, swapping it for a “What, Me Worry?” strategy.

At this point, doing the opposite might be Rory’s best chance at winning a fifth major overall and a third PGA. Since 2016, he has nearly as many missed cuts in majors (seven) as top-five finishes (eight). When he’s good, he’s still all kinds of elite, a brilliant shot-maker. When he’s plodding along, he’s cleaning out of his locker Friday night or teeing off early over the weekend before the network television coverage begins.

So about his attitude …

“Just sort of trying to be in a good spot with taking what comes and not thinking about things too much (and) not getting ahead of myself,” McIlroy said. “Trying to play a good first hole of the tournament and then once I do that, try to play a good second hole and go from there.”

It could be the required approach change – he also used “discipline” as the key to getting around Oak Hill – because the maddening thing for Rory watchers through the years is how he struggles out of the gate and then plays catch-up for the rest of the weekend.

Two years ago at Augusta, he shot an opening 75 and settled for fifth even after a 66-67-69 sprint. Last year, he shot 73-73-71 at the Masters and needed a 64 to finish second and went 71-74 in the middle two rounds of the PGA, needing a 68 to finish eighth. And don’t give me the hogwash McIlroy just ran out of holes – he knew it was a 72-hole tournament. His game was just too late to get going.

One theory making the rounds, particularly in the last year: Did Rory The Administrator impact Rory The Player?

Whether he liked it or not, McIlroy became the face of the PGA Tour in its battle of words and actions against LIV Golf. He helped rally colleagues to stay on tour instead of defecting, worked with officials to create a prize money structure and basically had no use for Greg Norman, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed, just to name three. Rory was a Tour Man through and through even as his colleagues stayed out of the fray, focusing on their games.

“I feel for him because I really, truly believe this, this LIV conversation the last year-and-a-half and him being somewhat of the voice … it’s taken a lot away from his golf,” said two-time U.S. Open champion Curtis Strange, who is working this week for ESPN. “It’s fatigued him a bit and when you leave this game just a little bit focus-wise, it will affect you.

“Thank goodness for Rory McIlroy to be on the (player) board and have a voice and put time and energy into that because when you have one of the best players in the world (involved), it brings credibility and weight to the board.”

The weight, though, probably taxed McIlroy and he said last month that he was moving on from commenting publicly about LIV and did the same Tuesday.

What McIlroy needs to do now is move on from the last month. He missed the cut at the Masters. He withdrew from the event in Hilton Head, S.C., forfeiting the remaining $3 million of his $12 million Player Impact Program bonus, which rewards players based on various metrics of their popularity. And he made the cut on the number on a course in Charlotte (Quail Hollow) where he has won three times.

Not counting the World Match Play, McIlroy has played eight stroke-play competitive rounds in the last two months.

“Golf is golf and you’re going to have bad days,” McIlroy said. “It wasn’t really the performance of Augusta that was hard to get over, it’s the mental aspect and the deflation of it and trying to get your mind in the right place to start going forward again.”

Part 1 of fixing an issue is admitting you have an issue. Thus the recalibration in recent weeks. There are still three majors and the FedEx Cup Playoffs ahead in a golf season whose marquee events are crammed in from late March to late August so it can be completed by the start of college and pro football.

McIlroy on Tuesday was an interesting case study. He was short when asked about LIV. He was expansive when asked about his game, physically and mentally. Maybe, just maybe being in a part of the country he’s familiar with (his wife, Erica, is from Rochester) can be his elixir. Talk favorites this week and his name is down the list from Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka even though McIlroy is the third favorite.

“If I can execute the way that I feel like I can, then I still believe I’m one of the best players in the world and I can produce good golf to have a chance of winning this week,” McIlroy said.

First up for McIlroy: Surviving Thursday to simply stay in the fight. Then he can go win.