Q&A with Depew resident, New York State Golf Association president Joe Enright

Joe Enright picked a heck of a year to take office.
A Depew resident and member at Lancaster Country Club, Enright took over as president of the New York State Golf Association in January 2020. A couple months later, the Covid-19 pandemic upended life as we know it.
That reduced Enright’s first year on the job, as he puts it, to “affirming that we were canceling tournaments.”
“Last year was obviously a little disappointing,” Enright, 76, said recently during an interview with The Buffalo News.
Luckily, he gets another chance. The association allows presidents to serve two one-year terms, so Enright is back on the job.
The Canisius High School and Canisius College graduate has been retired for 19 years after working as a biology teacher and the district science chair for Depew schools. He started playing golf in his late 20s, and his only regret is not picking up the clubs sooner.
“I really envy these young kids that start playing,” he said. “Age and injuries have caught up with me. I look at some of these young kids who are hitting balls 340 yards and shooting below-par scores and I just marvel. … I've been playing for 45 or 50 years. I've been a member here 23 years, and I've played a lot of public courses around. Still do. I look longingly in the past when I was a reasonably decent single-digit golfer. Age is catching up, but as long as you don't have delusions that you're going to keep playing late in life at the same way you did earlier, it's an amazing game.
“We have a group. We all keep aging every year. Every so often, though, golf is one of those games where even the worst amateurs can occasionally hit a shot equal to that of a top pro. There is no other sport you can say that. No old-guy amateur is going to throw a football like Aaron Rodgers or Josh Allen or hit a 100 mph fastball, but every so often, you might hit a 50-foot putt or sink something from the fairway that a top pro would envy, and it brings you back. That's one of the beauties of this sport.”
Enright also serves as the president of the New York State Golf Hall of Fame, which was established in 2012 and seeks to identify and recognize those who have made outstanding contributions to the game.
In his role as NYSGA president, he oversees the policy of the organization. The day-to-day dealings of the association are handled out of a permanent office in Syracuse by a staff of seven full-time employees. The life-long Western New Yorker spoke to The News about his first year on the job, and what he hopes to accomplish in his second. The conversation has been edited for clarity and length:
The Buffalo News: You picked a heck of a year to take over as president, didn’t you?
Joe Enright: Last year was horrible from my perspective. We scrupulously followed state regulations and guidelines, and with Covid as it expanded, the governor's office forbade tournaments where people came from one region to another region, so you couldn't go from Syracuse to Buffalo and play a tournament, or vice versa.
But you could stay locally, so the Buffalo District initially canceled a number of tournaments, but in August and September and into October, they ran a lot of tournaments. Syracuse did the same thing, but we couldn't cross over, so all of the state championships, that's one of our most visible things that we do, all the state championships had to be canceled.
BN: Those couldn’t have been easy calls to make.
JE: Staff made the recommendation. I'm the president, I agreed and that was it. That impacts a lot more than just our staff. Every club we've got set up, some of them have contracts with caterers, so it was very disappointing. That's the first time that's happened in, well, ever. There were a lot of things going on and we were in constant contact with the state. One of our biggest missions was to provide accurate communication out. We represented about 34,000 GHIN members. They're getting information from everywhere and it's all over the place. We did provide clubs and individual members accurate information if they linked on with us.
BN: The pandemic has been awful, but golf has been at least a bit of an escape. The numbers back that up, right?
JE: When the courses opened back up last spring, they said, ‘OK, here’s one thing you can do outside’ – albeit, with a lot of precautions, which we’re still taking. But you maintain distance out there. Indoor sports and many of the contact sports, you can't. Hockey and wrestling, things like that are really tough. We had a 52% increase in posted rounds. That's a huge raise. Our members posted 1,151,000 rounds, and that’s from April to October, and doesn’t include the Metropolitan Golf Association in New York City or the Rochester District Golf Association, because they keep their own numbers.
BN: What was the impact here in Western New York?
JE: Western New York had four of the top five participation of rounds in the entire state outside of New York City. Brookfield led the whole area. Its members posted 12,879 rounds. That’s huge. Park Country Club was second at 12,396, while Orchard Park Country Club was fourth at 12,119 and Tan Tara Golf Club was fifth at 12,113. I know here at Lancaster, we picked up a lot of new members. From a perspective of a guy who's used to coming out and just jumping on the golf course, you can't do that anymore. They had tee times filled up to 5 o'clock at night every day.
It was nationwide. Now, the next trick is to keep them as members. From what we've seen, this year, the way it's starting out, it may even be bigger than last year. Just by going by how many eClub members, which are online club members, it's grown this spring. We’re going way up. Here, I honestly don't know anybody. I come out on my golf course here and there are so many new people, I have no idea who they are. That's good for the clubs. People are seeing that this is a great activity they can safely participate in.
BN: What’s the status of this year’s tournament schedule, which starts May 23?
JE: We're keeping our fingers crossed for this season. I had discussions this week. People are asking, are the state tournaments going to go off? As of now, yes. There's no state regulation that's in place. I'm a little worried about the Covid growth in Western New York, but so far, everything is on.
BN: What are some of the other goals of the NYSGA this year?
JE: Our primary goal is to resurrect and run all of our state tournaments. That's not really in our hands, unfortunately. Fundraising – the NYSGA Foundation Membership Program – is a high-targeted goal. That’s been established to fund college scholarships for employees of NYSGA member clubs. That was earmarked a year ago as a priority for us to work on, and of course Covid hits and all the fundraising activities that you planned, you couldn't do much, other than asking for online donations and things, so that kind of got slowed down a little bit.
BN: In recent years, the NYSGA has become, shall we say, an active partner with the Buffalo District Golf Association. How did that come up, and what’s been the outcome?
JE: The BDGA is a very old organization. They were quite autonomous for quite a while, but things went downhill a bit. They were in pretty dire straits. … So we got involved with a partnership. We met with their board. We provided them with some, we'll call it, financial auditing support. We financially supported them in terms of equipping them to run classy tournaments.
We gave them an executive director. Jack Travers, who is the executive director, was hired by their board, but he is also our manager of competitions, so there is mutual involvement there with salaries. We provided them with support and a partnership. Did all their printing for them. We did through our website all the tournament sign ups.
BN: What’s been the end result of that?
JE: In the last two years, you can't get over how improved they are. And the players will tell you and all the local professionals will tell you, too. We also provided them with a staff of rules officials. I'm a senior rules official. They had essentially nobody at most of their tournaments. We provided them with a full slate of rules officials for every major tournament. I can't count how many times I had parents come up to me thanking us and saying how wonderful the Buffalo District tournaments for the juniors work. We are very supportive of juniors. I also had pros tell me it's a pleasure to work with you guys, because we don't have anything to do. Everything is running so smoothly. I had a very top player come up to me and say, 'Wow, these are like playing real tournaments now.' It’s a tremendous success story in just over two years. We run the Buffalo District tournaments just like we run the state events. It costs some money.
They have been financially doing very well. They have their own scholarship program. I want to make it clear. We don't run them. They have their own board and their own officers. We are supportive and we're partners with them. Same thing that we do with the Syracuse District Golf Association and one of the biggest projects that we're working on this year is we're trying to establish the same thing in the Capital District. Albany used to have a local district and it went defunct. We're trying to work on getting Albany up into a similar situation with Buffalo and Syracuse.