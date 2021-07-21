Porter Cup will start Thursday, play 36 holes Friday

The Porter Cup Invitational intends to play a full four rounds of golf, the tournament committee announced Wednesday.

Play in the 62nd annual national amateur tournament will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday. The first round was supposed to start Wednesday, but torrential rain that flooded parts of Niagara Falls Country Club forced the postponement of the start of the tournament.

There will be two rounds of play Friday. The second round will begin at 8 a.m. with players going off both the first and 10th tees. The third round will start at 1 p.m. Friday, again with players going off split tees.

Then the final round will begin as scheduled Saturday, with the field of 79 players teeing off between 8 a.m. and noon. Barring any delays, the final group should finish about 4 or 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The tournament is free and open to the public.

The top-ranked player in the field is 32-year-old Canadian Garrett Rank, who is a full-time NHL official. He's No. 43 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The Western New York contingent includes some contenders for the title.

Two-time Buffalo District champion Anthony Delisanti, 18, just placed sixth at Rochester's Monroe Invitational. He tees off at 2:20 p.m. Thursday in a group with Silver Creek's Jamie Miller, the 2018 winner of the New York State Mid-Amatuer and a two-time Buffalo District champion. Ben Reichert of East Amherst and Alabama-Birmingham tees off at 2:50 p.m. Thursday. He tied for 10th at the Porter Cup in 2018 and won the state amateur title in 2019.

