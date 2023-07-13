LEWISTON – Shubham Jaglan comes from a wrestling family.

From Delhi, India, Jaglan is the only one in his family who plays golf, he said. It all started when his grandfather introduced him to the sport at 6 years old, bringing him to a local golf academy.

“Golf is exactly the opposite of wrestling, but no one else plays golf in my family,” Jaglan said after his second round the 64th Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club. “Wrestling is probably the only sport that I would have tried – I did train for a few months before I started golf – but once I started, I’d never tried any other sports.”

Jaglan, 18, just finished his sophomore year at the University of South Florida and is playing his second Porter Cup. Last year, he finished tied for 15th.

After two rounds at the 2023 edition, Jaglan sits tied for ninth at 1-under, five strokes behind leader Sam Nicholson, who shot a 5-under 65 on Thursday.

“It was a lot more windy than the first round,” said Jaglan, who is the only golfer from India in the field. “That was challenging, but it’s been a lot of fun playing.”

Though shooting 2-over 72 in the second round, Jaglan remains within striking distance of climbing his way to the top – just as he did back in his home country.

He learned the sport by watching YouTube videos and practicing on his father’s makeshift putting green, with holes made of steel pipes in the backyard. Jaglan later won the 2013 World Masters of Junior Golf, the 2015 Junior World Golf Championship and the 2016 European Golf junior championship. He was also the No. 1 ranked junior player in India.

“It’s grown in popularity, a lot,” Jaglan said of golf in India. “I think it’s grown a lot over the years with some of our players coming out to the States or in Europe and doing well (and) winning tournaments.”

The Porter Cup, which Jaglan described as “one of the best amateur events” in the summer, is another opportunity to add to his resume.

Besides Nicholson, the Porter Cup leaderboard includes Americans Charlie Berridge (5-under) and Noah Kumar (4-under), who stand in second and third place, respectively.

Sanborn’s Anthony Delisanti, who led after a first-round 64, shot 73 and dropped to fourth place at 3-under. He recorded four-consecutive bogeys on holes 6-9.

“I think it’s really fun to compete against other college golfers and others that are from (Western New York), that are from other countries that fly in,” Jaglan said.

Jaglan thinks he played well on Thursday, though he said he had trouble with the greens. He said he has improved on putting over the past two days, but it is still a point of focus for him.

“If I can read them a little better and just put a score together, I think I should be in good shape come the final round,” Jaglan said. “I’m playing good golf.”

Canada’s Ella Weber also thinks she has been playing good golf in her first two rounds. Weber, who will golf for Michigan State University, sits tied for fourth at 6-over par, following a 3-over 73 on Thursday.

She said her worst shot of the day came on the par-4 17th, which she double-bogeyed, just like she did in the first round. She trails fellow Canadian and Ball State University’s Sarah Gallagher, who leads the women’s division at 3-over. Americans Amelie Phung and Julia Towne sit tied for second at 5-over.

Williamsville’s Lily Zhang is tied for ninth at 10-over following a second-round 74.

“I hit the ball really solid all day,” Weber said, adding that she feels comfortable with her game. “One double (bogey) on 17, that was pretty much my only bad shot of the day. Just kind of played steady all day.”

Weber is playing in her third edition of the tournament, but this year is the first where the men and women play the same week. Furthermore, the women will play four rounds for the first time, instead of three.

The change is giving her the opportunity to compete with her brother, Michael, who is tied for 21st at 3-over. The women’s field is more local this year, but features 10 Canadians out of 25 entrants.

“I’ve never complained about playing four days. We just get more golf,” Weber said. “There’s also some new faces, especially with having the guys around.”

Weber will tee off in the second-to-last women’s group at 11:50 a.m. for Friday’s third round. Both Friday and in Saturday’s final round, the final six groups will alternate between the top three women’s and men’s groups.

“Competing down the stretch is always something that you can’t get enough experience in,” Weber said. “That’s going to be crucial in college and I’m going to have that for the next two days going forward.”