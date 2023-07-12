Sanborn’s Anthony Delisanti is off to a great start at the 64th annual Porter Cup golf invitational.

Delisanti, the Valparaiso University star and three-time Buffalo District champion, shot 6-under par 64 in Wednesday’s first round and holds the lead at the major amateur event at Niagara Falls Country Club.

Delisanti made six birdies and no bogeys on a beautiful day for golf in Lewiston.

The Niagara Wheatfield High School product entered this summer in good form. He capped his sophomore season at Valparaiso by winning a second straight Missouri Valley Conference championship. Earlier this week, he took medalist honors at the U.S. Amateur sectional qualifier in Hamilton, N.Y., on the Colgate University campus.

Delisanti holds a one-shot lead over Charlie Berridge, a sophomore at the University of California and a native of Scarsdale. Berridge shot 5-under-par 65. It was a good day for scoring, with 22 players in the men’s field of 66 breaking par.

Anthony Delisanti qualifies for US Amateur golf championship Sanborn native Anthony Delisanti shot rounds of 67-67 to finish 10-under par and earn medalist honors at the U.S. Amateur Sectional Qualifier at Seven Oaks Golf Club in Hamilton, N.Y.

Meanwhile, it was a Canadian invasion on the women’s side of the competition.

Sarah Gallagher, a sophomore at Ball State University from Burlington, Ontario, shot a 2-under par 68 to take the women’s lead. She was one of eight Canadian players in the top 11 after the first round. Gallager finished 12th last week at the Ontario Women’s Amateur, and was 2019 Ontario high school champion.

The women’s and men’s Porter Cup tournaments are being held simultaneously for the first time this year.

Mia Sassa of Augusta, Ga., who just finished her freshman year at Yale University, stood alone in second at 1-over 71. Natasha Korman, a high schooler from Burlington, Ontario, was third at 72.

Clarence’s Victoria Leach, who just finished her freshman season at Stetson University, stood tied for fourth at 3-over 73.

64th Porter Cup will feature combined field for first time in tournament's history Among notable participants are Williamsville’s Lily Zhang, who won the 93rd New York State Women’s Amateur title in June. Zhang, who just turned 15 years old, became the second-youngest player – then 14 – to win the event.

Lily Zhang, the 15-year-old from Williamsville and the Nichols School who just won the New York State Amateur, shot 76 and stood tied for 15th. Williamsville’s Amanda Gaffney and East Aurora’s Gwendolyn Yarnall were tied for 19th.

Delisanti got off to a fast start. He birdied two of the easier holes on the front side, the par-4 second and par-5 third. Then, he birdied the par-3 seventh to make the turn in 32. On the back nine, he birdied the 10th, 14th and 15th, all par 4s.

Calen Sanderson, who just finished his freshman year at Notre Dame, stood alone in third at 66.

Tonawanda’s Ryan Edholm, who just set the Grover Cleveland course record with a 59 in winning the Erie County Amateur, shot 68 and stood in a six-way tie for eighth place.

Niagara Falls’ Paul Kudela and Buffalo native Ryan Hart, a University of Florida golfer, both shot 69 and were tied for 14th.

The second round continues Thursday with the men teeing off first, followed by the women. Play runs roughly from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.