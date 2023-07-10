For the first time, the Porter Cup men's and women's fields will play at the same time.

The men and women used to play during separate weeks, but in the 64th edition of the tournament, they’ll play the same dates – Wednesday to Saturday at Niagara Falls Country Club.

“A lot of high-end amateur events are going this way, and, more specifically, collegiate events,” said Dustin Riggs, a member of the tournament committee.

The tournament field features nearly 30 women and 65 men of from six countries and dozens of NCAA programs.

Among notable participants are Williamsville’s Lily Zhang, who won the 93rd New York State Women’s Amateur title in June. Zhang, who just turned 15 years old, became the second-youngest player – then 14 – to win the event.

Valparaiso University’s Anthony Delisanti, a Niagara Wheatfield graduate and three-time Buffalo District Golf Association individual champion, returns following a conference championship with Valparaiso. He also recently finished fifth at the 123rd North & South Amateur.

Defending champions Carson Bocha and Katie Cranston, both from Auburn University, are not in this year’s field, but Penn State's Jackie Rogowicz, the 2019 women’s champion, returns to the tournament. John Daly’s son, John Daly II, from Arkansas, is also in the mix.

“This year, we kind of trended our focus toward the younger kids – the freshmen in college or seniors in high school – due to the fact a lot of the older kids already have their schedules set for the elite amateur series, or if they're turning pro,” Riggs said of recruiting the field.

Riggs said navigating the men’s field was simple, reconnecting with previous Porter Cup players who have finished in the top 20 and checking the World Amateur Golf Rankings list. For the women’s side, it was a little more difficult because the women’s North & South Amateur occurs simultaneously.

“We had a really hard time getting women, so that's why we reduced the number of women and increased the number of men so that we still had golf all day,” said tournament co-director Dena Armstrong, who mentioned the original goal was 60 on each side. Riggs added that they will adjust the dates for next year to find the best fit among other tournament’s schedules.

The combined field had been a point of discussion for two or three years, Armstrong said, adding that the country club members are happier because it returns a week of golf to them, rather than the course being occupied by the tournament. The feedback had been largely positive when speaking to collegiate coaches about the idea.

The one drawback, Riggs said, is that there will be fewer men and women per year because of the tournament schedule, but that it will highlight more women to the Buffalo community.

“With the men's Porter cup being so established and the women's being relatively new, the women didn't get as much publicity as the men did. We think this is a great opportunity for the women to be involved in the media and showcase what they can do for the community, as well,” Riggs said.

This edition also marks the first time the women will play four rounds and a par-70 course, just like the men. The previously played three rounds and a par-72. Holes five and 17, which were previously par-5 holes for women, will now be par-4.

The first two rounds – Wednesday and Thursday – will be alternated by morning and afternoon slots. The women will play in the morning, while the men will play in the afternoon Wednesday, and vice versa for Thursday. The participants will go on the Maid of the Mist tour in Niagara Falls in the afternoon of which they aren’t playing.

Friday and Saturday’s rounds will be based on score. A few groups of women’s pairings will tee off, followed by a few men’s groups, and so on. The final six tee times of each day will be reserved for the top three groups in the men and women, respectively.

“That's the generation now, and we want them to compete together," Riggs said. "We want them to play the same course, same feel (and) conditions, and just compete against each other and have some fun with it."