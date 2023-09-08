Rick Stimmel hung tough down the stretch and claimed victory in a one-hole playoff Friday at the Senior Porter Cup golf tournament at Niagara Falls Country Club.

Stimmel, a 56-year-old from Pittsburgh, went toe-to-toe in the final round with 2021 champion Steve Maddalena of Michigan. Both shot even-par 70 to finish tied for first at 3-over par after 54 holes.

As usual, the final stretch of holes proved pivotal at the Lewiston course. Maddalena birdied the 14th and 15th to forge a tie for the lead but bogeyed the treacherous par-4 17th to give Stimmel the lead. Then Stimmel bogeyed the 174-yard 18th to fall back into a tie.

They went to the playoff hole, again on the heavily bunkered 18th, and Stimmel made bogey while Maddalena three-putted for a double-bogey 5.

Stimmel, the Pennsylvania state senior amateur champ, was runner-up at the 1997 U.S. Mid-Amateur. He played in the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, won by Tiger Woods. He also tied for eighth at the Pennsylvania state amateur this summer and made match play at the U.S. Senior Amateur.

Maddalena is ranked No. 12 in the nation among 55-and-over senior amateurs.

Longtime Crag Burn member Tony Hejna, now playing out of Juno Beach, Fla., shot 78 Friday to go from the lead to a tie for fifth at 9 over. Grand Island’s Andy Bernatovicz shot 72 and also tied for fifth. Nebraska’s Ed Wyatt was third at 5-over. Defending champion Kevin VandenBerg, the New York senior amateur champ, tied for fourth.

James Starnes of Fort Myers, Fla., shot 6-over to win the Super Senior (65-69) division. Starnes is ranked No. 3 in the nation among Super Seniors. Robert DeWitt of East Amherst and Transit Valley won the Legends (70-74) division, and Crag Burn’s Jim Smith was two shots behind him. Ohio’s Randy Reifers won the Super Legends (75-over).