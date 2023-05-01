Tickets to the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester have officially sold out.

An estimated 225,000 spectators are expected to attend the week of May 15-21, organizers said.

Organizers said those still wishing to attend can use On Location's Official Ticket Exchange at onlocationexp.com/golf/pga-championship-tickets.

This will be the fourth PGA Championship contested at Oak Hill. Holes with notable changes from previous championships are Nos. 5, 6 and 15, and there are new greens and bunkers throughout the course.