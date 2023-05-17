ROCHESTER – The ongoing LIV golf vs. PGA Tour feud feels like it is mercifully running out of steam.

None of the players from either group offered much this week when asked where they see the future of professional golf heading.

“I don't really know. I'm focused on what I'm doing, and that's trying to have a good attitude and play good golf,” said world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler. “I don't spend a lot of time thinking about too much of that stuff. For me, I'm just trying to sit up here. Right now. I'm focused on PGA Championship and having a good week here.”

“I have no idea. I wouldn't be able to tell you,” world No. 1 Jon Rahm said. “It all depends who you talk to. If you talk to a LIV player, this is going to be great. It's only going to get better. You talk to people on the other side, in two years they're going to be done. I really couldn't tell you. I have no clue. I really have no clue. I really don't know what to say. Obviously, they're trying their hardest to be a little bit different, and it could pay off, or not. I really don't know.”

Of course, as the one-year anniversary of LIV’s inaugural event approaches, the controversy hasn’t necessarily gone away, it has simply taken on a new shape. The burning question this week at Oak Hill ahead of the 105th PGA Championship has been whether those on the LIV Tour may ultimately make the Ryder Cup, either by accumulating enough points to automatically qualify or through a captain’s selection.

“There's maybe a couple guys that have come close to securing their spot in the top six, but when it comes to picks, it's not even on my radar,” said U.S. team captain Zach Johnson. “I haven't even, especially given how many points are still out there, whether you're talking about major championships or elevated events or all of the above. I think it would be premature and almost irresponsible to even go into that. It's not on my radar right now.”

It may not be on Johnson’s radar, but it is for a couple of U.S. players currently on the LIV Tour – Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

“I mean, it would be awesome to represent the United States. Anytime we do it, it's always fun,” Koepka said. “But I'm not focused on it. It's not, like, my first thought when I go play well this week. If I handle my business out here, everything will take care of itself. If you win, go second, first, first, first, it would be kind of tough not to pick, right? If you go handle business, I feel like I should be fine. But it's not up to me. It's up to Zach and what goes on. I just play my best and see what happens from there, but I would love to play for him.”

“I have no idea if I'd get picked. Obviously, if I continue to play really well for the rest of the year, then obviously there's a chance,” said Johnson, who won last week’s LIV event in Oklahoma. “Yes, I would definitely like to play in the Ryder Cup. It's one of my favorite events to play in, especially after the last Ryder Cup. Obviously had a pretty good week. It's just an awesome event; and yeah, I'd love to be a part of it.”

Hoping to stick around

Scheffler is hoping for a longer stay in the Rochester area this time around.

The only other time the Texas native visited was to play in the Monroe Invitational in 2016.

“My roommate in college, Gavin Hall, was from here, and so we came up, stayed at his house. It was the only tournament that I recall withdrawing from,” he said. “So I only played one round. It was a quick trip up here. Hopefully, this tournament lasts a little bit longer than one round for me.”

Scheffler said he suffered a neck injury during that lone round, and after a conversation with his college coach, decided to pull out of the event.

“It was really cold here and I played the first round, and I'm never one to withdraw. I'll limp in. I want to finish and I want to compete,” he said. “But my dad ended up – he was here, and he ended up calling my coach, and Randy (Smith) called me on the phone and was like, ‘Yeah, you really just need to be mature here and come home.’ It was like 50 degrees, the wind was blowing 20, and I had the U.S. Open next week. I listened to Randy.”

Day taking it easy

Jason Day will head to the first tee Thursday, sight unseen.

Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner at Whistling Straits, won for the first time on the PGA Tour in more than five years last weekend at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas. He elected not to play a practice round ahead of Thursday’s first round here.

“I'm just not fighting anything, I just want to make sure that I'm mentally prepared and mentally ready for tomorrow,” Day said Wednesday. “No matter how well I prepare, even if I go out and play a practice round, if I come in tomorrow tired and exhausted, it won't do me any favors, so I'm just going to try and take it easy.”

Day did finish in a tie for eighth in 2013 when the PGA Championship was held here, but the course has since undergone a significant restoration and is playing significantly different.

Allen, McIlroy meet

Josh Allen can check this one off the bucket list: The Buffalo Bills’ star quarterback was able to meet Rory McIlroy. Allen and Bills edge rusher Von Miller caught up with McIlroy during his practice round. The Bills’ official Twitter account shared the moment on social media.