Peru's Luisamariana Mesones wins inaugural International Junior Masters girls title

“I was freezing!” Mesones said, laughing, referencing the fact that the temperature dropped about 10 to 12 degrees after a storm swept through Western New York. “But I tried to relax, I put my mind in a good place and just waited until we were able to play again.”

But she liked the fact that she was playing in a match play championship – one of the reasons she wanted to play in the International Junior Masters.

“It’s match play, and you don’t always get to play match play,” Mesones said. “Match play, it’s hole by hole. If you did bad the last hole, it’s like a new round, the next hole. You have more confidence to go and hit the pin, instead of worrying about how many shots you’re hitting. It’s easier, and it boosts your confidence, a lot.”

While Mesones wrapped up the girls championship with a hole to spare, the boys championship flight went the distance – and then some.

Going into the 18th hole, Rafael Estrada Zavala of Guadalajara, Mexico was one up, but missed a putt for par that would have secured the championship for him.