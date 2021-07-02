Peru's Luisamariana Mesones wins inaugural International Junior Masters girls title

As Luisamariana Mesones heard her name announced, a flurry of cheers in Spanish followed her from the fairway of the 17th hole at East Aurora Country Club.
Mesones had just sank the winning putt on the par-4 hole, and appeared the picture of confidence as her family raced towards her. Mesones' final putt assured her of history: She became the first girls champion in the International Junior Masters on Friday.
Mesones defeated Amelie Phung 2 and 1 in match play for the girls championship. But underneath that placid, seemingly impenetrable demeanor, Mesones said afterwards that she was a bundle of nerves as she and Phung approached the 17th hole. Mesones, who is from Lima, Peru, hadn’t been playing her best golf coming into the International Junior Masters.
“There’s no words,” Mesones said. “I work hard, I cry a lot practicing. I was nervous coming here. I was struggling a little with my game, but I pulled it up and I put my game together, and stayed focused and careful. This is a really hard course to play. I did my best … and I won!”
On the front nine, Mesones birdied just one hole, the par-5 third hole, and bogeyed the par-3 fourth hole and the par-4 sixth hole.
To complicate things, the final day of the tournament was interrupted by rain, which forced Mesones and the other golfers to take an extended break.
“I was freezing!” Mesones said, laughing, referencing the fact that the temperature dropped about 10 to 12 degrees after a storm swept through Western New York. “But I tried to relax, I put my mind in a good place and just waited until we were able to play again.”
But she liked the fact that she was playing in a match play championship – one of the reasons she wanted to play in the International Junior Masters.
“It’s match play, and you don’t always get to play match play,” Mesones said. “Match play, it’s hole by hole. If you did bad the last hole, it’s like a new round, the next hole. You have more confidence to go and hit the pin, instead of worrying about how many shots you’re hitting. It’s easier, and it boosts your confidence, a lot.”
While Mesones wrapped up the girls championship with a hole to spare, the boys championship flight went the distance – and then some.
Going into the 18th hole, Rafael Estrada Zavala of Guadalajara, Mexico was one up, but missed a putt for par that would have secured the championship for him.
Shawn Colella’s putt for par on No. 18 forced extra holes to determine the title. Estrada Zavala and Colella played the par-4 18th hole twice, and on the second extra hole, Colella’s third shot landed just before the cup, making it into what became an easy putt – and what he initially thought was a birdie. At first, when Colella saw where it landed, he let out an exasperated sigh from the lower fairway.
“I knew I had to get it closer, because that’s the point of match play,” said Colella, who is from Marcellus and who will play collegiately at Binghamton. “And then I just heard, ‘whoa, ahhh!’ ... I was like, maybe I don’t have to putt! It was kind of given to me, but it was crazy. The whole playoff, I was praying, just give me strength, give me patience, everything I do is for a greater purpose, and obviously, if it was meant to be, it was meant to be.”
Estrada’s third shot was about 10 feet away from the hole, and after Colella tapped in his putt for par, Estrada’s putt for par went wide of the hole, which clinched the title for Colella, who won the first International Junior Masters he played in.
“I wish every course had something like this,” said Colella, who was cheered on by Tynan Jones, a golfer from Skaneateles High School who will be his teammate at Binghamton this fall. “I’m jealous. I can’t imagine a course where hundreds of members are watching random kids they don’t know. That’s insane. It’s awesome, and it’s such a pleasure to be here.”
Jackson Ormond won the platinum bracket 4 and 3 against Rocco Randazzo of Lewiston.
Juan Monckeberg of Chile won the gold bracket 2 and 1 against Tim Reilly.
Teagan Mauro of Orchard Park won the silver bracket, defeating Corey Edgar of Scotland 6 and 5.