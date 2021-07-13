Past three champs entered in strong field for Buffalo District golf this week

Each of the past three champions will be in the field this week in the Buffalo District Golf Association Individual Championship at Amherst’s Glen Oak Golf Course.

Anthony Delisanti will look to repeat as Western New York’s champion amateur golfer in the 54-hole event, which starts Thursday. Delisanti last year became the youngest winner of the BDGA at age 17. Delisanti, who plays out of Willowbrook in Lockport, just graduated from Niagara-Wheatfield High School and will start his college golfing career at Valparaiso University in Indiana in the fall.

The 2019 champion, Patrick Nealon of River Oaks, and the 2018 champion, David Hanes of East Aurora’s Crag Burn, will be among Delisanti’s top challengers.

Hanes, a recent Canisius College graduate, also won the BDGA match play title in 2019.

Billy Hanes, David’s older brother, placed second to Delisanti last year and enters the event hot. Last weekend, he won his fifth club championship at Crag Burn, the area’s top competitive club. David Hanes was second. Billy Hanes was BDGA player of the year in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Tonawanda’s Kris Boyes, who just won the Erie County Amateur Sunday, figures to be a top contender.