Past three champs entered in strong field for Buffalo District golf this week

Each of the past three champions will be in the field this week in the Buffalo District Golf Association Individual Championship at Amherst’s Glen Oak Golf Course.
Anthony Delisanti will look to repeat as Western New York’s champion amateur golfer in the 54-hole event, which starts Thursday. Delisanti last year became the youngest winner of the BDGA at age 17. Delisanti, who plays out of Willowbrook in Lockport, just graduated from Niagara-Wheatfield High School and will start his college golfing career at Valparaiso University in Indiana in the fall.
The 2019 champion, Patrick Nealon of River Oaks, and the 2018 champion, David Hanes of East Aurora’s Crag Burn, will be among Delisanti’s top challengers.
Hanes, a recent Canisius College graduate, also won the BDGA match play title in 2019.
Billy Hanes, David’s older brother, placed second to Delisanti last year and enters the event hot. Last weekend, he won his fifth club championship at Crag Burn, the area’s top competitive club. David Hanes was second. Billy Hanes was BDGA player of the year in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Tonawanda’s Kris Boyes, who just won the Erie County Amateur Sunday, figures to be a top contender.
So are some other top golfers from Crag Burn, including Jeff Wolniewicz (the 2006 BDGA champion) and Jon Boland, third at the Crag Burn club championship. Also entered from Crag Burn is Williamsville’s Andrew Poturalsi, an Anaheim Ducks prospect who just finished a strong season with San Diego of the American Hockey League.
Among the collegiate golfers in the field is Ryan Hart, son of PGA Tour player Dudley Hart. Ryan Hart, Western New York PGA junior player of the year in 2017, just finished his freshman year at the University of Florida.
The BDGA’s reigning mid-amateur (25 and older) champ, Wanakah’s Andy Fretthold, is entered.
The field of about 76 will be cut after 36 holes. The leaders will tee off in the final round at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.