After the completion of the second round of medal play on Wednesday, the match play championship flight for the boys division is set at the 70th edition of the International Junior Masters at East Aurora Country Club.

The seeding for the girls division also was finalized. With only eight entrants, they’re seeded 1-8 based on the two-day aggregate scores from medal play.

Boys players who didn’t qualify for the championship flight will be placed in the platinum, gold, silver and bronze flights based on their medal play.

Central New York’s Matt Carpentier finished 4-under after two rounds, taking the top seed in the championship flight, while Australia’s Harry Takis will take the No. 2 seed with the same score.

Orchard Park’s Charlie Fischer, who just missed out on the championship flight last year, shot a second-round 69 (-2) to put him in fifth place at +1 entering Thursday’s Round of 16.

Rochester area’s Jackson Ormond, who fell in last year’s championship flight final, sits just above Fischer in fourth at even par.

After a strong first round by Buffalo’s Joseph Bueme Jr. saw him lead all WNY golfers, Bueme Jr. shot 4-over on Wednesday, pushing him to +3 in seventh place. He’ll still qualify for the championship flight as one of top 16.

Lewiston-Porter’s Rocco Randazzo narrowly qualified for the championship flight, getting in via a four-player playoff for one of the final three spots.

Aside from the United States, Canada and Australia, Sri Lanka will have representation among the top 16. Nirekh Tejwani qualified for the championship flight, is the first player from the country to play at an IJM.

On the girls side, Alexa Phung finished 6-over through two rounds, six strokes fewer than the next player. Phung will take the top seed, while the United States’ Menglu Zhu and the Dominican Republic’s Lilli Downer hold the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively.

The round of 16 and quarterfinals will be held Thursday while the semifinal and final rounds will be Friday. The girls division will begin with the quarterfinal round.

As opposed to medal play for the first two rounds, the final two days of the tournament will be match play.