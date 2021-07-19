 Skip to main content
Orchard Park's Charlie Fischer fires 68, qualifies for Porter Cup
Orchard Park's Charlie Fischer fires 68, qualifies for Porter Cup

  Updated
BDGA Golf Championship

Charlie Fischer tees off on the 10th hole of the BDGA Golf Championship at Glen Oak in Amherst. Fischer qualified for the Porter Cup Monday.

 Mark Mulville

Charlie Fischer, a 16-year-old from Orchard Park High School, shot a 2-under par round of 68 Monday to share the top spot in the qualifier for the Porter Cup Invitational at Niagara Falls Country Club.

Fischer was one of eight qualifiers who advanced to the 62nd annual national amateur event, which begins Wednesday at the Lewiston club.

Fischer, who plays out of East Aurora Country Club, won the Buffalo District Junior stroke play title for a second straight year earlier this month. He was the Erie County high school champion as a freshman in 2019.

Two others qualified with scores of 68: Jack Angelucci Mercyhurst College and James McHugh of Penn State. Also qualifying were: Penn State's Louis Olsakovsky, 69; Kenyon's Andrew Kotler, 70; St. John Fisher's Ben McBane, 70; Kenyon's Eric Lifson, 70; and St. Bonaventure's Daniel Gianniny, 70.

