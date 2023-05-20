ROCHESTER – On its own, the east course at Oak Hill Country Club does enough to challenge the world’s best golfers.

On Saturday at the 105th PGA Championship, Mother Nature decided to team up with a beast of a course, as persistent rain lasted nearly the entirety of the third round. Predictably, that meant scores in the red were hard to find.

Only nine players under par as Oak Hill shows teeth through two rounds of PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland are tied for the lead at 5-under and are three of only 10 players under par through two rounds of the PGA Championship.

Just nine players broke par on the 7,253-yard, par-70 behemoth that played to a stroke average of 72.6. Those who were able to break par were able to shoot up the leader board.

At the top after an immaculate round of 4-under 66 is Brooks Koepka, who will be looking to cash in his fifth career major. Koepka, who left the PGA Tour last year to play on the LIV Golf Tour, also held the 54-hole lead at the Masters, but was unable to close, shooting a final-round 75 to finish four shots behind eventual winner Jon Rahm.

Koepka has been fairly secretive about what he learned from that final round at Augusta, but elaborated some Saturday.

Mark Gaughan: A healthier, wiser Bryson DeChambeau bounces back at PGA Championship “I feel as good as I’ve felt since I was 18,” DeChambeau said. “My hand’s healed, my back’s healed, my hip is in a really good place. ... There were times I doubted myself, severe doubts, but never got to a point where I was done.”

“To just never think the way I thought going into the final round,” he said. “I think that was a big thing for me, but other than that, I think even having – learning what I learned at Augusta kind of helped today. Like I said, I won't do it again the rest of my career. But that doesn't mean that you can't go play bad – you can play good, you (can) play bad, but I'll never have that mindset, or that won't ever be the reason.”

Koepka, who is at 6-under through 54 holes after his second straight round of 66, played near-flawless golf in miserable conditions, hitting 15 greens – most in the field. For the week, he ranks second in average driving distance at 322.2 yards.

Koepka will be in the final pairing Sunday with Victor Hovland, who shot an even-par round of 70 Saturday. Hovland, 25, is chasing his first major championship. If successful, he’ll become the eighth straight major winner under the age of 30.

“It would be a cool experience,” he said. “Any chance you have to play in the final group in a Sunday on a major, that's pretty special. But the mindset is just going to be, I play my own game, and, obviously, I want to win, but I am just going to play what I think is the right play on every single shot, and if I get beat, I get beat, but the plan is to not give it away.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Hovland bounced back from back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes Saturday to play the next 12 holes in 3-under par, but had a hiccup on the par-4 18th when he drove it left into the rough off the tee, then found a greenside bunker on his second shot. He was unable to get up and down for par from there.

“There are a few of those holes out there where if you miss the fairway off the tee, you are going to have a really hard time making pars,” he said.

Hovland is at 5-under, one shot behind Koepka and in a tie for second place with Canadian Corey Conners. Conners, 31, was cruising along, playing the first 15 holes 2-under par until running into disaster on the par-4 16th. Conners’ tee shot found the fairway bunker on the right, and his attempt at getting out embedded into the lip of the bunker. He had to take a drop into thick rough from there, and short sided himself on his third shot. He was unable to get up and down for bogey from there, making a double bogey.

World's best ready to take on Oak Hill's famed East Course at 105th PGA Championship At 7 a.m. Thursday, the threesome of Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck and Steven Alker will tee off on the East Course, opening play in the 105th PGA Championship.

“I didn't make great contact there,” he said of his bunker shot. “I saw everybody looking up in the air. I did that, as well. I thought it maybe skipped up. But, you know, didn't see anything land and was pretty certain it was embedded there. The ball was below my feet, and didn't quite adjust for that. Wish I could have that one back.”

Conners, who has a healthy contingent of Canadian fans cheering him on this week, kept his wits after making a mess of No. 16, parring the last two holes to also shoot a round of even-par 70.

“We had a laugh about it, really,” he said. "It was an unfortunate situation and a poor shot. Didn't really affect the last few holes. Just tried to give myself a couple looks on 17 and 18. I managed my calmness and freedom out there pretty well, despite the challenges through the weather. I'm happy with how I handled myself, and also pretty happy with the score.”

The big surprise Saturday came from Scottie Scheffler. The world’s No. 2-ranked player opened his round by missing a 6-foot par putt on the first hole, and it quickly went downhill from there. Scheffler shot 4-over 39 on the front nine. He steadied himself on the back with a 1-under 34 to at least be in sniffing distance of the lead, tied for fifth at 2-under with Justin Rose.

“I hit a lot of quality shots there after the start,” Scheffler said. “So I'm pretty proud of how I fought. I stayed in it. I think I'm only four back going into tomorrow. I started driving it really good on the back nine, and that will be important if I'm looking to make a run tomorrow. … I didn't shoot myself out of it on a day where the conditions were tough, and I didn't have my best stuff. I hung in there pretty good and didn't post the number I wanted to, but I'm still only four back going into tomorrow, and if I go out and have a great round, I think I'll have a decent chance.”

The final pairing of Koepka and Hovland will tee off at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.