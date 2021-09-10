Michigan's Maddalena finishes 2-under to claim Senior Porter Cup

Michigan’s Steve Maddalena cruised to a five-shot victory Friday in the Senior Porter Cup golf tournament at Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston.

Maddalena, 61, shot a final round, 2-over 72 to finish at 2-under-par 208 in the 54-hole event, which attracted a top national field of 55-and-over players. He was the only player to finish under par.

Maddalena, a three-time Michigan Amateur champion, is the 22nd ranked senior in the nation on the Amateurgolf.com list. It’s his second big senior amateur title of the year, along with the Trans-Mississippi title he claimed in May.

In second place at 3-over was Dave Bunker of Ridgeway, Ont., and Cherry Hill Country Club. Bunker is No. 7 in the senior ranking and is a member of the Ontario Golf Hall of Fame.

Tied for third at 12-over were Brian Keenan of Tampa, Fla., and Kevin VandenBerg of Pulaski. Williamsville’s John Gaffney was low Western New Yorker, tying for 14th after rounds of 75-76-76.

Marc Fried of Ohio won the Super Seniors (65-69) division at 5-over after a final-round 68. Amherst’s Mike McNulty tied for fourth. Peter Van Ingen of Florida won the Legends (70-74) division at 14-over. California’s Steve Wilson won the Super Legends (75-over) at 14-over.