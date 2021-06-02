Michigan star leads Porter Cup for women

All-Big 10 golfer Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ont., started off with a double-bogey on the third hole of the Eighth Women's Porter Cup tournament on Wednesday at the Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston.

She recovered quickly, however.

Chun finished her round with a 4-under par 67 to take a two stroke lead after the first round of the 54-hole tournament.

About to enter her sophomore year at the University of Michigan, Chun is ranked 173rd in the world women's amateur rankings. She was Freshman of the Year in the Big Ten in her first season and helped the Wolverines advance to the NCAA tournament.

Two strokes back of Chun are Kan Bunnabodee, a Purdue sophomore from Thailand, and Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ont.

Standing at 1-under are Gabriella Gilrowski of Carmel, Ind., Sarah-Eve Rheaume of Boischatel, Que., and Ashley Chow of Toronto.

After her double-bogey, Chun birdied Nos. 4, 7, 9 and 18 and eagled No. 13.

The 2019 champion, Jackie Rogowicz of Yardley, Pa., is tied for 20th at 3-over 75.

The top Western New Yorker after 18 holes is Lily Zhang of Williamsville, who is even par.

Other WNY scores: Melanie Green of Medina and the University of South Florida is tied for 28th with 76, along with Chelsea Dantonio of East Aurora. Amanda Gaffney of Williamsville is tied for 50th at 81. Elena Lopez of Clarence is tied for 52nd at 82, along with Gwendolyn Yarnall of East Aurora. Madeline Catalano of the host club shot 98.

