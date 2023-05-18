Mark Gaughan Bills/NFL writer Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years. Follow Mark Gaughan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ROCHESTER – A not-so-funny thing happened on the way to Bryson DeChambeau revolutionizing the way professional golf is played.

His body broke down.

DeChambeau shook the golf world to its core when he won the 2020 U.S. Open. He brought one of the longest, hardest courses in the world, Long Island’s Winged Foot, to its knees with his epic drives. He won by six strokes.

Casual golf fans might ask: Where did he go? He hasn’t had a win on any tour in two years. He has had just one top-25 finish in his last eight majors. He jumped to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour and has been barely a blip on that circuit, with just one finish inside the top 10.

In Thursday’s first round of the PGA Championship, the 29-year-old DeChambeau re-emerged in a big way.

He shot a 4-under-par 66 at brutally hard Oak Hill Country Club and was in second place when play was suspended in the first round of the 105th PGA Championship. Eric Cole is the leader at 5-under, but he was through the 14th hole when play was halted.

“I feel as good as I’ve felt since I was 18,” DeChambeau said after his six-birdie, two-bogey round. “My hand’s healed, my back’s healed, my hip is in a really good place. ... There were times I doubted myself, severe doubts, but never got to a point where I was done.”

DeChambeau rose to fame by winning four times in 2018 and becoming golf’s Mr. Unconventional. Some great golfers play by feel. DeChambeau was maniacal about the mechanics of his swing, even by PGA Tour standards. He obsessed over analytics. He made the shafts of his irons all the same length, instead of progressively longer from wedges to 3-iron.

And most importantly, he worked fanatically on building strength and swing speed. He bulked up his 190ish-pound frame to 240 pounds. He led the PGA Tour in driving distance from 2019 to 2021 with a 323-yard average. And he led by a mile in the Strokes Gained Off the Tee analytic, which compares the result of every hole, not just the distance.

Alas, his body couldn’t withstand the pounding of all the training on the range to increase his swing speed.

In April 2022, DeChambeau had surgery to repair a broken bone in his left wrist. The weight gain helped to cause problems with his back and hip.

“He went down the path to find a bunch of yardage, but you need to have the strength to support that,” said ESPN analyst and major champion David Duval.

“I'm tired of changing, trying different things,” DeChambeau said Thursday. “Yeah, could I hit it a little further, could I try and get a little stronger? Sure. But I'm not going to go full force.”

Make no mistake, the 6-foot-1 DeChambeau still is a bomber. He averaged 313 yards on all drives Thursday, fifth best in the field. His longest drive, 366 yards on the 482-yard ninth, ranked in the top 12 on any hole in the first round.

But he’s not training hard for speed like before. And he has changed his diet and lost weight.

He said he’s down to 210 to 215 pounds.

“A lot of diet changes, going from 5,000 calories a day, down to 2,900,” he said. “But it’s eating properly instead of eating stuff that inflames my body. I took a Zoomer peptide test, which essentially tells you what inflames your blood when you eat it. I was allergic to corn, wheat, gluten, dairy. Pretty much everything I liked, I couldn't eat. I started taking it out in August and, over the course of time, I've lost all this inflammation, lost a lot of fat and slimmed down like crazy. I lost 18 pounds in 24 days. It was crazy. It wasn't fat. It was all water weight.”

DeChambeau also had surgery on his nasal passages this offseason that he says has helped his balance.

“It was like a minor symptom of vertigo, and I couldn't stabilize,” he said. “Equilibrium was off. Found out I have problems with my nose and got that fixed this offseason.”

Still, Thursday’s showing was a surprise. DeChambeau shot 74-74 to miss the cut at the Masters last month.

He hit 9 of 14 fairways at Oak Hill and 15 of 18 greens.

He hit bombs off the tee to toy with some long holes, making birdie putts of 14, 1, 5, 10, 7 and 2 feet.

“He looked like Bryson to me,” said playing partner Keegan Bradley, who shot 68. “It was good seeing him smashing drives again.”

What was the difference?

“Well, hitting the driver straight, finally,” he said. “That's been the most surprising part because I'm so used to hitting it everywhere.”

DeChambeau says he realizes bulk isn’t the best path to distance.

“Long drive is more fast twitch than anything,” he said. “Yeah, you have to build a muscle system that can support it. But you see a lot of guys that are just lanky and they just hit it really far. It's because they are fast twitch. You can train it. It's not easy to train. It hurts, but you can do it.”

Asked for a mechanical explanation, DeChambeau complied.

“I'm keeping the handle higher through impact, and that allows the clubface to stay more stable,” he said. “I feel like I was pushing down to the left, and it was closing the face down really hard, and I had (either) a low left, or a high right (miss). So that's five years of trying to figure that out.”

If DeChambeau is back for real, it will be good for the golf world because he’s fun to watch.

Does he think his quest for more, more, more power was a mistake?

“I'll say this till the day I die,” he said. “Everything I do is not a regret nor a mistake. It's just a learning process.”