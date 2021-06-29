Lopez, Dantonio tie for sixth in NYSGA Women's Amateur Championship

Elena Lopez and Chelsea Dantonio, who both play out of Crag Burn Golf Club, finished with strong performances on Tuesday at the New York State Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship and ended up tied for sixth place with 229 totals each for 54 holes.

Lopez shot 78-71 in her two rounds on Tuesday, while Dantonio went 77-73 to climb the standings. Dantonio was in ninth place and Lopez was in 11th after the first 18-hole round on Monday at Teugega Country Club in Rome.

Kyra Cox of Centennial Golf Club in Carmel won her third women’s state amateur, shooting a final 70 that matched her opening round score in Monday and tied for the best score in the third round. Her 216 was seven strokes better than runner-up Jennifer Rosenberg, the defending champion.

In the State Women’s Mid-Amateur held at the same time on the Teugega course, Kim Kaul of East Aurora Country Club shot 83 in her second 18-hole round Tuesday for a final 160 and eighth place. Julie Murphy of Brookfield Country Club ended up tied for 13th after her round of 85 and a final 165.

Christy Schultz of Oak Hill in Rochester won the Mid-Am title with a birdie on the first playoff hole (No. 10) over Lauren Cupp of Rome Country Club and Yahnundasis Golf Club after they finished with 151 each for 36 holes.