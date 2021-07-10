Kris Boyes shoots 63 for Erie County Amateur Golf Championship lead

Kris Boyes of the Sheridan Park Golf Club shot 6-under-par 63 at Grover Cleveland Golf Course to take the first day lead in the 2021 Erie County Amateur Golf Championship.

Four others are tied for second place, four strokes behind Boyes. They are Andrew Lacongo (Crag Burn), Brian Rajczak (River Oaks), Bill Neu (Elma Meadows) and Tyler Birdd (East Aurora).

Boyes shot 3-under 31 on the front nine and 3-under 32 on his back nine. He had an eagle 3 on the 12th hole and birdies at Nos. 1, 2, 5, 13, 14 and 16. He bogeyed with 11th and 18th.

Bob Rosen of the Country Club of Buffalo leads the Senior Division. The Williamsville North boys hockey coach shot 4-over 73 for a one-stroke lead over David Spiesz (Niagara Frontier).

Morgan Zaccarine (Fox Valley) leads the women’s division with a 79. Colleen Rutt (Women's Buffalo GC) is two strokes off the lead.

Robbie Cehulik, who golfed at St. Joe’s, has a four-shot lead over Sean Barrett (River Oaks) and Will Scherrer (Park Club) in the Boys Junior Division after his 4-under 65,

Rosalie Dinunzio of Clarence leads the Junior Girls Division with a 74. Gwendolyn Yarnall (Crag Burn) is one stroke back.

The County Championship will wind up with an 18-hole round on Sunday at the Erie County-owned public course. The first group will go off at 7:30 a.m. and the leaders will tee off at 11:33 a.m.

