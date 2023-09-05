Elite Senior Amateur golfer Kevin VandenBerg is back to defend his title this week at the 2023 Senior Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club.

VandenBerg heads a field of 75 top 55-and-over golfers in the 54-hole event, one of the majors on the nation’s senior amateur schedule. Play starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday and continues Thursday and Friday. The event is open to the public.

VandenBerg is from Pulaski, near Oswego on the shores of Lake Ontario. He won the New York State Senior Amateur last September at Springville Country Club and currently is ranked 29th in the nation among senior amateurs but last summer was No. 1 in the nation after winning the GolfWeek Senior National Championship.

River Oaks’ Andy Bernatovicz, who finished second by a shot last year, arguably is the top Western New Yorker in the field.

The 2021 Senior Porter Cup champion, Michigan’s Steve Maddalena, is back. He’s ranked 12th in the nation. He’s a three-time Michigan amateur champion, a former All-Big 10 golfer at Michigan and a member of the Michigan golf Hall of Fame. Maddalena tied for fourth at NFCC last year with Oklahoma’s Michael Hughett, who is entered. Hughett is ranked No. 22.

Among other top players entered is Bryan Rodgers of Knoxville, Tenn., ranked No. 33.