Jaret Chipman shot a 5-under par 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the 100th BDGA Individual Championship on Thursday at Orchard Park Country Club.

Chipman, from the Cherry Hill Club in Ontario, had nine pars and seven birdies, including four on the back nine, and only two bogeys. Chipman is a former Canisius College golfer.

Billy Hanes, from Crag Burn, is one shot back after shooting a 68. Hanes, who won the state Mid-Amateur and the Erie County Amateur last year, had four pars and four birdies on the back nine after starting his round with a pair of bogeys.

Matthew Pawlak (Niagara Falls Country Club) and James Blackwell (River Oaks) are tied for third after shooting 70. Four players are tied for fifth, another stroke back.

In the senior division, Brian Kumiega, of the Country Club of Buffalo, shot a 1-over 73 and has a two-stroke lead over Kevin Kaszuba (Shorewood) and Michael Grace (Country Club of Buffalo).

Play continues Friday with a cut in the overall field before Saturday’s final round. The senior division champion will be determined after 36 holes. The 36-hole women’s tournament begins Friday.