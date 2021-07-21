International players headline 62nd Porter Cup Invitational

A handful of international players are the headliners for the 62nd Porter Cup Invitational this week at Lewiston’s Niagara Falls Country Club.

Canada’s Garrett Rank, No. 43 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, is the top-rated player in the field of 79. The 32-year-old Rank is one of the more interesting stories in amateur golf because his full-time job is working as an NHL referee.

Four of the top-five ranked amateurs in Canada are entered. So is a top-100 player from Australia, Hayden Hopewell, along with two of Hong Kong’s top players, the reigning amateur champ from Argentina and one of Guatemala’s top players.

The first round was supposed to start at 7 a.m. Wednesday. However, heavy thunderstorms forced the cancellation of Wednesday's round. Tournament officials are scheduled to decide Wednesday morning on how they will proceed. Rounds are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Porter Cup was canceled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Covid-19 has hurt the field this year.