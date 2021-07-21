International players headline 62nd Porter Cup Invitational

A handful of international players are the headliners for the 62nd Porter Cup Invitational this week at Lewiston’s Niagara Falls Country Club.
Canada’s Garrett Rank, No. 43 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, is the top-rated player in the field of 79. The 32-year-old Rank is one of the more interesting stories in amateur golf because his full-time job is working as an NHL referee.
Four of the top-five ranked amateurs in Canada are entered. So is a top-100 player from Australia, Hayden Hopewell, along with two of Hong Kong’s top players, the reigning amateur champ from Argentina and one of Guatemala’s top players.
The first round was supposed to start at 7 a.m. Wednesday. However, heavy thunderstorms forced the cancellation of Wednesday's round. Tournament officials are scheduled to decide Wednesday morning on how they will proceed. Rounds are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Porter Cup was canceled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Covid-19 has hurt the field this year.
“This year has been quite unique in trying to get players to come,” said Dena Armstrong, Porter Cup co-director. “Our executive committee made a decision months ago to not house participants. At that time, the pandemic was still full blown, and we had to make a decision once we started inviting players to tell them about housing. That was big because forever, the members of Niagara Falls Country Club have opened up their homes to the players, which saves them from staying in a hotel and renting a car. That was a glitch for getting some players we might have had this year.”
As a result, the field of American collegians is thinner than usual. The top-rated American collegian arguably is Colby Patton, who just finished his career at Clemson and is rated No. 200 in the world. Patton, the son of former U.S. Amateur champion Chris Patton, is an All-Atlantic Coast Conference player who helped Clemson rank in the top 15 in the nation three of his seasons.
The top-rated American overall is No. 148 Derek Busby, a 37-year-old who just placed second at the Trans-Mississippi Amateur.
Other top Americans include: Brandon Mancheno, who was the runner-up for Auburn for the NCAA title in 2018; Stanford’s Ethan Ng, who just tied for third at Rochester’s Monroe Invitational; two players from the No. 5-ranked Texas team, Mason Nome and Rochester’s Will Thomson; and Doug Ergood Jr., who played for No. 6-ranked North Carolina. Thomson tied for 13th at the Porter Cup in 2019.
Rank is a former runner-up at the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, for 25-and-over players, and he placed fifth at the 2019 Porter Cup. Canadians Noah Steele from Sam Houston State and Johnny Travale from Central Florida are ranked in the top 165 and could contend. Meanwhile, former NHL defenseman Ryan Whitney, host of the popular Barstool Sports hockey podcast, “Spittin Chiclets,” is entered. He’s a Massachusetts native.
“We’re thrilled with the international players we have coming,” Armstrong said. “Niagara Falls is a good draw for them, I believe. You’re traveling from a foreign country and you get to see the Falls. We have 10 different countries represented.”
The Western New York contingent includes some who could contend.
Two-time Buffalo District champion Anthony Delisanti, 18, just placed sixth at the Monroe. Ben Reichert of East Amherst and Alabama-Birmingham tied for 10th in 2018 and won the state amateur in 2019. Jamie Miller, 36, won the state mid-amateur (25 and over) in 2018 and is a two-time Buffalo District champion. Ryan Hart, 19, of the Country Club of Buffalo and the University of Florida, just placed second to Delisanti at the BDGA final.
The Porter Cup, sponsored by M&T Bank, is open to the public. Normally, the players tee off in threesomes from 7 to about 11:50 a.m. each day.