International Junior Masters to expand by hosting a girls division

“We've been talking about starting a girls division for awhile, trying to figure it out logistically,” Woloszynski said. “We're super excited with the field we have. We were a little late out of the gate because there was some uncertainty with the pandemic, but of the seven girls we've extended invitations to that have been accepted, they are all under a 4 handicap.”

This year’s tournament will be conducted from June 29 to July 2. The girls’ division will follow the same format as the boys, with two rounds of stroke play seeding the field. From there, match play takes over. The girls’ quarterfinals will be held July 1, with the semifinals and final taking place July 2.

“We're committed this year. Let's do it, let's see how it goes and we'll evaluate afterwards what it looks like,” Woloszynski said of the size of the girls’ field moving forward. “We certainly want to continue to host it ...

“We're a known commodity on the boys circuit. It's still new to the girls. I think as we start to build a reputation, we'll continue to see more and more interest in it. I'm super excited with the level of talent we've gotten in this first year and the fact that it is representative of a few different states and even one international player.”