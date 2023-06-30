The first thing Australia’s Harry Takis did when he won the International Junior Masters was tell the roughly 100-person crowd, “Thanks, everyone, for coming out.” Then, he embraced his mom and received the pin flag of the 17th hole, where he had just drained a 3-foot putt to secure the title.

Takis, the No. 2 seed, defeated No. 12 seed Remy Stalcup, of Michigan, 2 and 1 in the match play championship flight final of the 70th IJM. He is the first champion from Australia, where his girlfriend and father received early morning phone calls from Takis as he walked back to the clubhouse.

“It’s really cool,” said Takis, the No. 1-ranked junior in Australia. “I’ve played a couple events over here in the States and haven’t quite got it done. But it was a really good match with Remy.”

Stalcup got 1-up early as Takis missed a seemingly routine par putt on the second hole. As Stalcup walked toward the third tee, Takis stayed on the second green, practicing the same putt he just missed until he made a few.

But Takis won on the fourth and fifth holes to give himself a 1-up advantage as he notched a birdie on the latter. Takis held the lead for the remainder of the front nine, but after the turn, Stalcup evened the match, draining a 10-foot birdie on the dogleg right, par-4 10th hole.

That would be short-lived. Takis went 2-up across the next three holes. Stalcup lipped out on the 11th green, and Takis took advantage. Similarly, Stalcup lipped out on his par putt on the par-3 13th hole, and Takis won that hole, too.

Though Stalcup’s putting just missed at times, his driving was on point. On the par-4 15th hole, he drove the ball all the way to the side of the green, with the ball sitting in the rough just above a bunker. It warranted Takis to ask “how on earth” the ball landed there on the pair’s walk to the green.

“When he hit that drive on 14, I was a bit nervous because I knew where it ended up,” Takis said. “But I think just hitting solid shots down the stretch gets it done. You don’t need to do anything special. We’re both feeling the same pressure.”

Though Stalcup’s drive on 14 helped him get one shot back, he lipped out again on the 16, giving Takis the hole and a 2-up advantage entering the 17th hole.

And on the 17th green, Stalcup had a chance to extend the back-and-forth match to an 18th hole, but his putt had just missed and his frustration showed as he watched Takis bury the championship putt.

“I came into this week thinking I had a good chance and just needed to do all the right things, and I think I did that this week,” Takis said.

The San Diego State commit will play in the Trans-Mississippi Amateur, the U.S Junior Amateur and Junior PGA championships later this summer.

The 17th green would be the same place the No. 2 seed Menglu Zhu of the United States secured the girls championship, defeating No. 1 seed Alexa Phung 2 and 1. Though Phung had won the 16th hole to reduce her deficit, Zhu made her putt on the 17th green and welcomed a small round of applause.

Both Zhu and Takis received flags signed by all of their respective competitors at the trophy presentation, which honored all champions and runner-up of each flight.

Niagara Wheatfield’s R.J. Delisanti won the bronze flight, which represented players who finished in places 65-72 in medal play. Delisanti finished 1-up over Danny Green, securing his best finish in three appearances in the tournament. He’ll be back next year for his final IJM.

“It’s awesome to win as a local and, especially, meet new guys around internationally and make new friends,” Delisanti said. “We can build off this, but (I’ve) got a bunch of tournaments this summer. See if we can build some positive traits and, hopefully, not be in the bronze flight. Maybe work our way up to a championship flight.”