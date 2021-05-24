Hanes brothers finish fourth in NYSGA Four-Ball

Billy Hanes and his younger brother, David, closed their final round with birdies on two of the last four holes, but their rally came up short in their quest for their second New York State Golf Association Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Monday at the Leatherstocking Golf Club in Cooperstown.

The Hanes shot 6-under-par 66 to go with their 67 on Sunday for a 133 total, 11 under par, to finish fourth. The brothers won the four-ball title in 2018 and were runners-up in 2019, the last time the event was held. The Hanes also were the winning duo in 2015.

Western New York teams had won five of the previous nine times the NYSGA Four-Ball was held.

This time, the title went to Michael Dwyer and Michael Stopera of the Edison Club in Rexford, a hamlet in Saratoga County. Dwyer and Stopera combined for 10-under 62 in their final round to win with a 130 for 36 holes.

Second were Jim Gifford (Schuyler Meadows) and Daniel Russo (Mohawk Golf Club) 64-67-131. Brad Monroe (Lake Shore Yacht and CC) and Kevin Vanderberg (Tuscarora GC) birdied four of their last five holes to jump in front of the Hanes brothers with 65-67-132.