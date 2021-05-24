Hanes brothers finish fourth in NYSGA Four-Ball Championship

Billy Hanes and his younger brother, David, closed their final round with birdies on two of the last four holes, but their rally came up short in their quest for their second New York State Golf Association Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Monday at the Leatherstocking Golf Club in Cooperstown.
The Hanes shot 6-under-par 66 to go with their 67 on Sunday for a 133 total, 11 under par, to finish fourth. The brothers won the four-ball title in 2018 and were runners-up in 2019, the last time the event was held. The Hanes also were the winning duo in 2015.
Western New York teams had won five of the previous nine times the NYSGA Four-Ball was held.
This time, the title went to Michael Dwyer and Michael Stopera of the Edison Club in Rexford, a hamlet in Saratoga County. Dwyer and Stopera combined for 10-under 62 in their final round to win with a 130 for 36 holes.
Second were Jim Gifford (Schuyler Meadows) and Daniel Russo (Mohawk Golf Club) 64-67-131. Brad Monroe (Lake Shore Yacht and CC) and Kevin Vanderberg (Tuscarora GC) birdied four of their last five holes to jump in front of the Hanes brothers with 65-67-132.
The Hanes finished one stroke ahead of Corey Purcell and Tom Salmon of the Shaker Ridge Country Club in Albany. The Shaker Ridge team owned the lead briefly after coming in with a second-day 11-under 61.
Two other teams from Western New York finished in the top 10.
Jon Boland (Crag Burn) and Josh Fickes (Brookfield) were seventh with 69-66-135. Jonathan Clark and Jeff Wolniewicz of Crag Burn Golf Club in East Aurora tied for eighth with 69-67-136. Wolniewicz and Clark won the tournament in 2017, and Wolniewicz was paired with Billy Gaffney of Williamsville on the winning side in 2016.
Bob Rosen of the Country Club of Buffalo and teammate Matt Clarke of the Cazenovia Country Club in Central New York finished third in the Senior Amateur Four-Ball with 71-65-136. They won the title in 2016 and were third-place finishers in 2019.
Mark Battle (Ravenwood) and Chris Sorci (NYSGA eClub-Rochester) defeated defending champions Ken Ogden (Oak Hill) and Wade Sarkis (Canandaigua CC) on the second playoff hole to win the Senior division. They shot 67-64 while Ogden and Sarkis shot 64-67 for their 131.