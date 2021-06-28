Girls will join the fun at the East Aurora IJM Golf Tournament

Covid-19 concerns have limited the foreign entry, but the 68th International Junior Masters Golf Tournament that opens Tuesday morning at the East Aurora Country Club will be perhaps more interesting than ever.

One reason is the introduction of a girls division.

Another is the runner-up from the last IJM held two years ago is back to compete for the title.

And there is a strong field of Western New York contenders for the title, including Buffalo District Golf Association champion Anthony Delisanti of Sanborn.

There are some outstanding prospects, both boys and girls, who have yet to reach their teens or just recently became teens.

“One of the unknowns when we began planning for this year’s IJM was whether we would be able to attract international players,” said tournament director Jeff Kamien. “While our international participation is down … Countries represented this year are USA, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Dominican Republic and Scotland.”

Travel restrictions hurt the entry, but it still looks like an impressive field.

One of only three Canadians is Luc DelGobbo of Font Hill, Ont., who was runner-up to Jackson Chandler in 2019.