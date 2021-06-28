Girls will join the fun at the East Aurora IJM Golf Tournament

Covid-19 concerns have limited the foreign entry, but the 68th International Junior Masters Golf Tournament that opens Tuesday morning at the East Aurora Country Club will be perhaps more interesting than ever.
One reason is the introduction of a girls division.
Another is the runner-up from the last IJM held two years ago is back to compete for the title.
And there is a strong field of Western New York contenders for the title, including Buffalo District Golf Association champion Anthony Delisanti of Sanborn.
There are some outstanding prospects, both boys and girls, who have yet to reach their teens or just recently became teens.
Anthony Delisanti completed his sweep of the BDGA titles, defeating Tommy Rajczak of Lancaster, 4 and 3, in the Match-Play Championship at Gowanda Country Club in Collins.
“One of the unknowns when we began planning for this year’s IJM was whether we would be able to attract international players,” said tournament director Jeff Kamien. “While our international participation is down … Countries represented this year are USA, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Dominican Republic and Scotland.”
Travel restrictions hurt the entry, but it still looks like an impressive field.
One of only three Canadians is Luc DelGobbo of Font Hill, Ont., who was runner-up to Jackson Chandler in 2019.
Two players from Peru are entered, making it the first time that nation has been represented in the IJM. Luisamariana Mesones, from Lima, is among the group of nine girls who will make history as the first to play in the new IJM girls division.
The girls division includes Lily Zhang of Williamsville, who will turn 13 during the tournament.
Nine-year-old Lily Zhang of Williamsville finished fifth among 10 golfers in her age group in the national Drive, Chip & Putt Championship Sunday at Augusta National in Georgia, site of this week’s Masters. Eighty youngsters competed, 10 in each of four age groups for boys and for girls. Zhang, a fourth-grader at Forest Elementary School, finished with 18 points. Ten
WNY girls entered are Gwen Yarnall of East Aurora, Kylie Dean of Clarence and Kaylin Kline, one of the athletically talented sisters from Holland.
A pre-teen phenom among the boys is 11-year old Xeve Perez, who as a 10-year old was the No. 1-ranked junior in Georgia in the 12-14 year old group.
The most accomplished of the boys entrants from WNY is Delisanti, who won both the adult BDGA match and medal play championships last summer. At 17, he was the youngest BDGA adult champion in history. Earlier this month, Delisanti won the Section VI championship with a 27-hole total of 109 at the Bartlett CC in Olean.
The Valparaiso-bound Delisanti bested a field of 62 golfers on a challenging golf course that yielded just four rounds under 80 in the initial 18 holes of play.
Also entered is section runner-up Cole Jones of Lancaster, who was only in the seventh grade when he finished second to Delisanti in Olean.
Charlie Fischer of Orchard Park, who was ineligible to challenge for the section title this year, is another strong contender. Fischer has been winning tournaments on the WNYPGA Junior Tour since 2016 and on the Hurricane Tour in Florida this spring. Since he competed in high school in Florida in the spring of 2020, then transferred back to Orchard Park, he was not eligible for Section VI competition the last school year. Fischer is a former BDGA Junior Stroke Play champion, as well as the 2019 ECIC champion as a freshman.
Other locals to watch are:
• Monsignor Martin Athletic Association champion Jacob Dantonio of St. Mary’s of Lancaster, and his cousin, Tyler, the All-Catholic runner-up.
• Ryan Edholm from Tonawanda, an ice hockey standout, who has lost in a playoff to Fischer and Tyler Delisanti for the ECIC championship the last two years.
Other Section VI All-Stars entered are Michael Davis (Allegany-Limestone), Kevin Zhao (Williamsville East), Rocco Randazzo (Lewiston-Porter), Tyler Delisanti (Williamsville East) and Alex Schickling (Frontier).
The first threesome will go off at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the first of two rounds of medal play to determine the qualifiers for the various match-play brackets. After Wednesday’s second round of qualifying, the top 16 will be placed in the championship bracket, and subsequent 16-golfer fields will be determined for the platinum, gold, silver and bronze flights. The first tee for the girls bracket will be 10:52 a.m. Tuesday.
Four rounds of match play in each boys bracket will begin Thursday morning. The championship finals will be around 1 p.m. on Friday. Girls match play will begin Thursday at approximately noon.