Erik Brady: 40 years ago, Buffalo golfer Jim Thorpe upended the field in Canada

RIDGEWAY, Ont. – The first Battle of Ridgeway came in 1866. The second came in 1982, on a golf course just a chip shot from the original battlefield.

The first came when a marauding band of Civil War veterans called the Fenians set out from the foot of Hertel Avenue to cross the Niagara River and invade Canada. They carried rifles.

The second came 40 years ago this summer when Jim Thorpe used the Peace Bridge to cross the Niagara River and invade the Cherry Hill Club. He carried golf clubs.

The Fenians were Irish American. Thorpe is African American. He was one of the few Black players on the PGA Tour at the time. Today, at 73, he is one of the most popular players on the PGA Champions Tour, for pro golfers 50 and older.

The Canadian PGA tournament in 1982 was also known as the Labatt’s Invitational Classic. The idea, according to a Labatt’s release at the time, was “to give Canadian professionals a chance to compete on ‘home turf’ against some of the world’s finest.”

For Thorpe, it was home turf indeed – he lived on Chapin Parkway, in Buffalo, and defeated Dave Barr, from distant British Columbia, in a sudden-death playoff. The Labatt rep who presented the trophy introduced Thorpe as being from “a suburb of Fort Erie.”

The field included 140 Canadian golfers and six invited Americans. These included Raymond Floyd, the CPGA’s defending champion, who finished fifth, and Ben Crenshaw, who finished in a tie for third. Those two were among a select few who were paid appearance money. Thorpe said he “didn’t get a dime” for that, though in the end he walked away with the $20,000 winner’s check. It was worth roughly $14,400 American at the time, or a bit more than $44,000 in today’s U.S. dollars.

As it happens, I reported on the 1982 CPGA at Cherry Hill as a sports columnist for the Courier-Express. Somehow it remains the only golf tournament I have ever covered in person, although I am among the authors of a 2021 coffee-table book called “PGA Tour Vault Classic Edition.”

The tourney at Cherry Hill was a classic in its own right. Thorpe and Barr were tied after four rounds of regulation play and still tied when they parred a pair of playoff holes at 15 and 16. Then, on 17, Thorpe hit a 148-yard approach shot with a 7-iron that came to rest three-and-a-half inches from the cup. He tapped in for the win.

The spectators roared their approval, just as they had groaned when his birdie putt on the first playoff hole rolled around the lip of the hole and stayed out. Thorpe doffed his cap and tossed the ball into the crowd, estimated at 8,000 by tournament officials. Then he rode off in a golf cart for the trophy presentation while kids ran alongside reaching for high-fives.

At the ceremony, a Labatt representative elicited guffaws from the crowd with that one-liner about Fort Erie. Thorpe smiled, and his grin grew wider still when the beer rep handed over the check, which Thorpe then gave to his wife, Carol, who slipped it into her purse.

“Dave didn’t seem very comfortable in the playoff,” Thorpe told reporters. “He felt he should have won in regulation, and maybe that affected his attitude.”

Or maybe Barr didn’t feel comfortable because his home-country advantage was trumped by Thorpe’s home-region advantage. Thorpe was born in North Carolina and now lives in Florida, but for a few years in the 1980s he made Buffalo his home.

Thorpe has 21 tournament wins as a pro: three on the PGA Tour, 13 on the Champions Tour, and five others, including the 1982 Canadian PGA. His best win came in the 1985 Greater Milwaukee Open, where he beat Jack Nicklaus by three strokes. That year Thorpe finished fourth on the PGA Tour’s money list.

“You would be hard-pressed to find a better-liked person in professional golf,” Michael Bamberger wrote last year in Golf magazine. “Thorpe’s golf is charismatic, as is he. When he was the solo first-round leader of the 1981 U.S. Open at lily-white Marion, there were surely millions of us rooting for him.”

Just as there were thousands rooting for him at Cherry Hill, 40 years ago, when the American golfer from a suburb of Fort Erie was the crowd favorite against a Canadian from British Columbia.