East Amherst's Ben Reichert jumps out to early Porter Cup lead with bogey-free 64

“I didn't think for one second we'd be playing before Friday,” said Niagara Falls’ Paul Kudela, who earned a spot in the field by way of his victory in the NFCC club championship. I've been a member here a long time. Never, ever have I seen anything like that rain Tuesday. The fact it's dry and balls are rolling, it's unbelievable. The greens are fantastic, fairways are relatively dry, the rough is dry, which is a shock. The course doesn't get better than this.”

That rough is often NFCC’s best line of defense, especially when the wind is quiet, as it was Thursday. At just 6,837 yards, the course is short by today’s modern standards, especially with the country’s top amateurs chasing distance. The grounds crew, however, stopped cutting the grass about 10 days ago. With the rain that fell, that produced gnarly rough that would gobble up balls that were every so slightly off the fairway or long of the greens.

Jack Wall largely avoided those in setting the early pace with a 4-under 66. He came out on fire, making birdie on the first three holes. He hit a 9-iron 165 yards to 5 feet on the first hole, then converted a 10-footer for birdie on the next. Wall also birdied all three of NFCC’s par-5 holes.

Orchard Park's Charlie Fischer fires 68, qualifies for Porter Cup Charlie Fischer, a 16-year-old from Orchard Park High School, shot a 2-under par round of 68 Monday to share the top spot in the qualifier for the Porter Cup Invitational.