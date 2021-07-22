East Amherst's Ben Reichert jumps out to early Porter Cup lead with bogey-free 64

LEWISTON – Golf was played Thursday at Niagara Falls Country Club.
That alone was a victory at the 62nd Porter Cup after more than five inches of rain late Tuesday pummeled the A.W. Tillinghast-designed course perched atop the Niagara Escarpment.
The Porter Cup Invitational intends to play a full four rounds of golf, the tournament commi…
Even as groups teed off beginning at 11 a.m., maintenance workers continued to ready the back nine Thursday. The end result of all that labor was an eminently playable golf course. East Amherst’s Ben Reichert set the pace, firing a 6-under 64 to lead a tightly-bunched field of 75 players.
It was grounds superintendent Dave Meteer and his staff, however, who got most of the accolades Thursday.
“He’s the best superintendent around, I think,” said John Boss, NFCC’s head professional. “Maybe I’m a little bit biased, but he does a really good job with not a really big budget.”
A handful of international players are the headliners for the 62nd Porter Cup Invitational this week at Lewiston’s Niagara Falls Country Club.
Tuesday’s rain was nothing short of biblical. The par-3 12th hole, which has a drainage ditch that runs across the front of it, more closely resembled the famous island 17th green at TPC Sawgrass. Long-time members at NFCC said they had never seen such flooding at the course.
Water had to be pumped from all of the bunkers on the back nine, and it wasn’t until noon Thursday – an hour after players had teed off, that maintenance crews could properly prepare the 12th hole. The tournament utilized lift, clean and place in the fairways Thursday, but is expected to play the ball down for the remainder of the tournament.
“I didn't think for one second we'd be playing before Friday,” said Niagara Falls’ Paul Kudela, who earned a spot in the field by way of his victory in the NFCC club championship. I've been a member here a long time. Never, ever have I seen anything like that rain Tuesday. The fact it's dry and balls are rolling, it's unbelievable. The greens are fantastic, fairways are relatively dry, the rough is dry, which is a shock. The course doesn't get better than this.”
That rough is often NFCC’s best line of defense, especially when the wind is quiet, as it was Thursday. At just 6,837 yards, the course is short by today’s modern standards, especially with the country’s top amateurs chasing distance. The grounds crew, however, stopped cutting the grass about 10 days ago. With the rain that fell, that produced gnarly rough that would gobble up balls that were every so slightly off the fairway or long of the greens.
Jack Wall largely avoided those in setting the early pace with a 4-under 66. He came out on fire, making birdie on the first three holes. He hit a 9-iron 165 yards to 5 feet on the first hole, then converted a 10-footer for birdie on the next. Wall also birdied all three of NFCC’s par-5 holes.
Charlie Fischer, a 16-year-old from Orchard Park High School, shot a 2-under par round of 68 Monday to share the top spot in the qualifier for the Porter Cup Invitational.
“It played great. There weren't too many wet spots. It was very playable. The greens were in great shape. The fairways are a little soft, but you know what, that's still helpful,” he said. “If you land it in the fairway, it's going to be in the fairway. Hit good shots, and you're going to get rewarded. That was kind of the case today. Just keep it in play and try to hit as many greens as possible. There's some areas where the rough is really thick and you can get along these collars by the greens and it's tricky up and downs. Luckily, I only had a couple of them today where I had to get up and down and I did, which was good. I think I did what I had to do – make birdie on the par 5s and then made a couple key par putts that kept the round going.”
Reichert likewise birdied all the par 5s, but did so by getting up and down on all three of them. His round started and ended on good notes. He hit a pitching wedge to just a few inches for a kick-in birdie on the first hole, then saved par on the par-3 18th with a nifty up and down from the rough.
“You never want to finish with a bogey, but at the same time, tomorrow's going to be a long day no matter what happened on 18,” he said. “Just got to get home and get some rest. I've never played 36 holes at the Porter Cup before, so it'll be a grind for sure.”
As is so often the case at the Porter Cup, the finishing holes proved pivotal. Rochester’s Danny Gianniny, who is coming off a strong college season at St. Bonaventure, stood on the 17th tee at 3-under. That was thanks in large part to an eagle on the par-5 13th hole, which came after he stuffed a 3-iron inside of a foot on his second shot. Gianniny, though, took a double bogey on the difficult par-4 17th, then bogeyed the par-3 18th to finish at even-par 70.
Similarly, Florida State’s James Tureskis held the outright lead at 5-under on the 18th tee, but took a double bogey on the devilish, 189-yard hole that runs along Lewiston Road.
The second and third rounds of the tournament will be played Friday, beginning with the second round at 8 a.m. Players will go off the first and 10th tees, with the third round scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.