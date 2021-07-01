Delisanti's Junior Masters bid ends with loss to Peru's Galdos

Local favorite Anthony Delisanti’s bid to win the 68th International Junior Masters Golf Championship ended Thursday afternoon when the 18-year-old from Sanborn lost to Eduardo Galdos of Peru 3 and 2 in their quarterfinal match at the East Aurora Country Club.
Galdos will face Shawn Colella of Marcellus in one of the Friday morning semifinals at EACC. Rafael Estrada Zavala of Guadalajara, Mexico, will oppose Seth Conway of Elmira in the other.
Girls medalist Madison Reemsnyder of Canton, Ohio, advanced to the girls semifinals with an 8 and 6 triumph over Kaylin Kline of Holland. Luisamarina Mesones of Lima, Peru, also had a decisive triumph beating Kylie Dean of Clarence 7 and 6.
Delisanti’s match with Galdos was all-square three times in the first nine holes, the last after Delisanti parred No. 9 while Galdos bogeyed the hole. The Peruvian teen took the lead for good, though, with a par on the 10th hole and made it 2-up by winning the 14th with a par 3. Delisanti was unable cut into the margin and the match ended on the 16th hole.
While Delisanti was successful competing against adult golfers in winning the Buffalo District Golf Association match and stroke play championships last summer, Galdos has competed in five pro tournaments as an amateur in his native land. He finished 13th or better in all five tournaments and four Peru Golf Association events. He made his PGA Tour Latin America debut in October of 2019. In Peru Golf Association events, he had second- and third-place finishes on his resume. Galdos has signed to play at the University of Minnesota.
Medalist Anthony Delisanti lost the first two holes in his opener but recovered for a 3 and 2 triumph over Matt Carpentier of Pittsford as match play began Thursday morning in the International Junior Masters at the East Aurora Country Club.
Zavala came from 1-down to win the first three holes on the back nine and defeat Jimmy King of Niskayuna 3 and 2. Zavala had qualified second behind Delisanti. King was the Northeast New York Junior Player of the Year in 2020.
Colella shot 34 on the front nine and was 3-up at the turn against Luke Del Gobbo of Fonthill, Ont., who was the runner-up the last time the International Junior Masters was held in 2019. Colella then built his lead to 5-up with birdies on No. 10, a par 4, and No. 12, a par 5.
Colella, who has signed with Binghamton University, is the Section III (Syracuse area) scholastic champion. In his five seasons with the Marcellus High School team, the Mustangs won 54 consecutive matches. Colella also played on the Hurricane Junior Tour and won championships at the Northern Virginia and Rochester Junior Opens this year.
Conway was 2-down after nine holes against C.J. Merritt of Plainview, but squared the match on the 12th hole and took the lead on No. 15.
Reemsnyder will face Amelie Phung of Forest Hills, while Mesones will oppose Gwendolyn Yarnall of East Aurora in Friday morning’s girls semifinals.
The girls division includes Lily Zhang of Williamsville, who will turn 13 during the tournament.
Phung defeated Lily Zhang of Williamsville 4 and 3, while Yarnall won 1-up over Ella Wong of Pepper Pike, Ohio, in Thursday afternoon’s girls quarterfinals.
Championship matches in the championship, platinum, gold, silver, bronze and girls flights will be Friday afternoon.
In his opening match Thursday morning, Delisanti lost the first two holes, but recovered for a 3 and 2 triumph over Matt Carpentier, who just finished his freshman year at Pittsford Mendon High School near Rochester.
Delisanti lost the first hole with a bogey and the second when Carpentier birdied. However, the recent Niagara Wheatfield graduate was 1-up at the turn after winning the fourth hole with a birdie-3 and par-4s on Nos. 8 and 9. Delisanti gained the margin he needed when Carpentier lost No. 13 and No. 14 with bogeys. Delisanti closed it out with a par 5 on No. 16.
Sweet Home graduate Ryan Edholm lost his morning quarterfinal to Zavala, 4 and 3. Zavala never trailed after he won the first two holes with a par 4 and par 3. He shot par 36 on the front nine and was 3-up after nine holes and 4-up after he birdied No. 11. Edholm won the 12th, but lost the match when Zavala won the 15th.
Anthony Delisanti of Sanborn shot under-par golf for the second day in a row and won the qualifying medal with a 36-hole total of 136 in the International Junior Masters Golf Championship on Wednesday at the East Aurora Country Club.
Charlie Fischer, the third Western New Yorker in the championship flight, lost 1-up in 19 holes to Del Gobbo. It was a wild, back-and-forth match in which the opponents halved only five of the 18 holes as the score kept changing.
DelGobbo won three holes in a row, starting with No. 5 on the front nine and was 2-up at turn. Fischer, though, evened the match by winning No. 13 with a par 3, but the Canadian took back the lead with a birdie on the par-3 14th, only to have the Orchard Park golfer square the match again with a birdie 4 on No. 16. It stayed that way until the 19th.