Delisanti's Junior Masters bid ends with loss to Peru's Galdos

In his opening match Thursday morning, Delisanti lost the first two holes, but recovered for a 3 and 2 triumph over Matt Carpentier, who just finished his freshman year at Pittsford Mendon High School near Rochester.

Delisanti lost the first hole with a bogey and the second when Carpentier birdied. However, the recent Niagara Wheatfield graduate was 1-up at the turn after winning the fourth hole with a birdie-3 and par-4s on Nos. 8 and 9. Delisanti gained the margin he needed when Carpentier lost No. 13 and No. 14 with bogeys. Delisanti closed it out with a par 5 on No. 16.

Sweet Home graduate Ryan Edholm lost his morning quarterfinal to Zavala, 4 and 3. Zavala never trailed after he won the first two holes with a par 4 and par 3. He shot par 36 on the front nine and was 3-up after nine holes and 4-up after he birdied No. 11. Edholm won the 12th, but lost the match when Zavala won the 15th.

Delisanti tops Junior Masters qualifying with another round under par Anthony Delisanti of Sanborn shot under-par golf for the second day in a row and won the qualifying medal with a 36-hole total of 136 in the International Junior Masters Golf Championship on Wednesday at the East Aurora Country Club.

Charlie Fischer, the third Western New Yorker in the championship flight, lost 1-up in 19 holes to Del Gobbo. It was a wild, back-and-forth match in which the opponents halved only five of the 18 holes as the score kept changing.