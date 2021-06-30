Delisanti tops Junior Masters qualifying with another round under par

Anthony Delisanti of Sanborn shot under-par golf for the second day in a row and won the qualifying medal with a 36-hole total of 136 in the International Junior Masters Golf Championship on Wednesday at the East Aurora Country Club.
The Valparaiso University-bound 18-year-old shot 2-under-par 69 Wednesday after posting a 4-under 67 in the opening round of qualifying Tuesday.
The recent Niagara Wheatfield graduate shot 4-under-par 68 to take a three-stroke lead after the first day of qualifying for the 61st International Junior Masters Tournament.
The only other golfer in the field to score under par for 36 holes of qualifying was Rafael Estrada Zavala of Guadalajara, Mexico, who is in with a 70-70-140, 2-under for the tournament. In third place was Erik Plenge of Peru with 71-73-144, 2 over par.
Besides Delisanti, two other WNY players made it to the championship flight. Charlie Fischer of Orchard Park qualified fourth with 72-73-145. Ryan Edholm of Tonawanda was 15th with 78-74-152.
Just missing the cut for the championship flight was Cole Jones of Lancaster with 79-74-153.
The Valparaiso-bound Delisanti bested a field of 62 golfers on a challenging golf course that yielded just four rounds under 80 in the initial 18 holes of play.
Delisanti stood 7-under for the tournament before finishing Wednesday's round with bogeys on the last two holes, both par 4s. He birdied Nos. 1, 3, 7 and 9 and bogeyed the fourth hole on his front nine and added a birdie on No. 14 before finishing with the bogeys.
Leading the qualifier is only the start of the journey to the Junior Masters championship. Delisanti faces four matches in the championship flight to become the first Western New York golfer to win the tournament since David Hanes in 2016. The champion bracket includes Luke Del Gobbo of Font Hill, Ont., who was the runner-up in the last International Junior Masters in 2019.
Delisanti's first match in the round of 16 on Thursday morning will be against No. 16 Matt Carpentier of Pittsford.
Zavala will face Edholm in his opening match.
Only 13 times in the previous 67 editions of the tournament has the medalist or co-medalist won the tournament. Hanes was the most recent. John Konsek, who won three Masters in the late 1950s, did it twice in the three times he was top qualifier.
Delisanti shot 1-over 72 in the final round to finish with a three-day total of even-par 213. He won by a shot over 34-year-old Billy Hanes, a four-time club champ at Crag Burn Club.
Last summer, Delisanti won the Buffalo District Golf Association match play championship as well as the medal play title, a separate event.
Jimmy King of Niskayuna shot the low round of the day Wednesday, a 3-under-par 68 to come in tied for seventh after shooting 80 on the opening day. Other Empire State golfers from outside WNY to make it were: Shawn Colella of Marcellus (76-70-146), Seth Conway of Elmira (76-71-147), Lucas Rizo-Patron of Rye Neck (73-75-149), Zachary Locke of Horseheads (75-76-151), C.J. Merritt of Plainview (75-77-152) and Carpentier (78-74-152).
Besides Plenge, the other entrant from Peru, Eduardo Galdos (74-74-148), was among those making the championship flight. Other international players were Mike Weber of Burlington, Ont., (72-76-148) and Aydan Downer of the Dominican Republic (74-77-151).
The girls division includes Lily Zhang of Williamsville, who will turn 13 during the tournament.
Madison Reemsnyder double-bogeyed the 18th hole of her second qualifying round Wednesday, but her closest pursuer, Luisamarina Mesones of Lima, Peru, closed with a triple-bogey, allowing the Canton, Ohio, golfer to hang on and win the qualifying medal in the girls division with 72-81-153. Mesones shot 75-79-154. Ella Wong of Pepper Pike, Ohio, finished with 155 after a 78.
Lily Zhang of Williamsville shot the day’s best round among the girls. Her 75 brought her into a tie for fourth place at 160 with Amelie Phung from Forest Hills.
Match play also will begin Thursday morning in the Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze match-play flights, as well as in the inaugural girls championship flight around noon.