Delisanti tops Junior Masters qualifying with another round under par

Anthony Delisanti of Sanborn shot under-par golf for the second day in a row and won the qualifying medal with a 36-hole total of 136 in the International Junior Masters Golf Championship on Wednesday at the East Aurora Country Club.

The Valparaiso University-bound 18-year-old shot 2-under-par 69 Wednesday after posting a 4-under 67 in the opening round of qualifying Tuesday.

The only other golfer in the field to score under par for 36 holes of qualifying was Rafael Estrada Zavala of Guadalajara, Mexico, who is in with a 70-70-140, 2-under for the tournament. In third place was Erik Plenge of Peru with 71-73-144, 2 over par.

Besides Delisanti, two other WNY players made it to the championship flight. Charlie Fischer of Orchard Park qualified fourth with 72-73-145. Ryan Edholm of Tonawanda was 15th with 78-74-152.

Just missing the cut for the championship flight was Cole Jones of Lancaster with 79-74-153.

Delisanti stood 7-under for the tournament before finishing Wednesday's round with bogeys on the last two holes, both par 4s. He birdied Nos. 1, 3, 7 and 9 and bogeyed the fourth hole on his front nine and added a birdie on No. 14 before finishing with the bogeys.