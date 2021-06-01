Defending champ in field of 64 this week at Women's Porter Cup

The defending champion and seven of the top 15 finishers from 2019 are back for the eighth edition of the Women’s Porter Cup golf tournament.

The 54-hole event, canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, returns Wednesday through Friday at Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston. The field includes 64 golfers, most of them Division I collegiate players.

Jackie Rogowicz, a 2019 graduate of Penn State, returns to defend her crown. She won in a playoff after posting an 8-under total.

“For the first time, we have eight women in the top 500 of the world amateur golf rankings, and that’s an achievement considering it’s a Covid-19 year,” said tournament co-director Cassie Stein.

Also back are the third- and fourth-place finishers from 2019 – Brigitte Thibault of Fresno State and Quebec, and Mary Parsons of Indiana and British Columbia. Thibault just finished a successful senior college season, competing in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the NCAA Championships. She’s top ranked in the field, at 113th in the world ranking.