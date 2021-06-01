 Skip to main content
Defending champ in field of 64 this week at Women's Porter Cup
women's porter cup jackie rogowicz

Jackie Rogowicz won the 2019 Women's Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club. 

 News file photo

The defending champion and seven of the top 15 finishers from 2019 are back for the eighth edition of the Women’s Porter Cup golf tournament.

The 54-hole event, canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, returns Wednesday through Friday at Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston. The field includes 64 golfers, most of them Division I collegiate players.

Jackie Rogowicz, a 2019 graduate of Penn State, returns to defend her crown. She won in a playoff after posting an 8-under total.

“For the first time, we have eight women in the top 500 of the world amateur golf rankings, and that’s an achievement considering it’s a Covid-19 year,” said tournament co-director Cassie Stein.

Also back are the third- and fourth-place finishers from 2019 – Brigitte Thibault of Fresno State and Quebec, and Mary Parsons of Indiana and British Columbia. Thibault just finished a successful senior college season, competing in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the NCAA Championships. She’s top ranked in the field, at 113th in the world ranking.

Thibault and Parsons are part of a strong contingent of a dozen Canadians in Lewiston. Among the others are Alabama commit Taylor Kehoe, who tied for eighth at the ’19 Porter Cup, and Monet Chun, who made first-team All-Big 10 for Michigan this spring.

“Some of the Canadians are here because they go to school here in the States,” Stein said. “The Canadian National Women’s Team has been fantastic to us ever since we started the tournament. They know we want to grow the women’s game here.”

Others to watch include Purdue’s No. 1 player, Kan Bunnabodee of Thailand, and Southern Methodist’s Kennedy Pedigo, who tied for 15th in 2019.

Among the Western New Yorkers entered are Lancaster’s Chelsea Dantonio, the runner-up at the New York Amateur in 2019, and Medina’s Melanie Green, who just finished a strong freshman year at South Florida after winning the New York high school title in 2018 and 2019. Lindsay May of Auburn, a three-time New York high school champ who now plays at Clemson, is entered.

The event is open to the public. Players tee off between 7:30 and 11:10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The final group is scheduled to tee off at noon Friday.

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

