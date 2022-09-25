Crag Burn's Billy Hanes wins 38th N.Y. Mid-Amateur golf title

Elma’s Billy Hanes shot a 1-under par 71 on the final round Sunday and won the 38th New York State Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Colgate University’s Seven Oaks Golf Course.

Hanes, of East Aurora’s Crag Burn Golf Club, finished at 4-under 212 over three rounds and won by two shots over Kyle Downey of Rochester’s Locust Hill Country Club.

Hanes was the only player in the field of 25-and-over golfers to fire all three rounds under par in wet, tough conditions. The well-liked Hanes has been a force in Western New York golf for a long time. He was runner-up in the state mid-am to Silver Creek’s Jamie Miller in 2018. Hanes, a former Richmond standout, is a three-time Buffalo District player of the year.

“I haven’t won an individual state title since 2000,” Hanes said referring to his first NYSGA title as a Boys’ 14-and-under junior. “It feels great to win. I hope I can get better in state, national and local events for years to come.”

Hames won state fourball titles in 2015 (with Miller) and 2018 (with brother David Hanes). Earlier this year he won the Erie County Amateur and the Buffalo District Match Play.

“I knew that the rain was coming, and I am not a good rain player,” Hanes said. “I was confident, but I wasn’t that confident mostly because of the rain.”

Brookfield’s Jake Katz tied for fourth at 1-over after a final round 69, which tied for the best round of the day. Williamsville’s Ethan Collins and River Oaks’ James Blackwell tied for seventh at 4-over.