Country Club of Buffalo will be the host site for the 2027 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur and the 2032 U.S. Senior Amateur Championships, the United States Golf Association announced on Tuesday.

The club has previously hosted four USGA championships, including the 1912 U.S. Open.

“We are thrilled to return to the Country Club of Buffalo to conduct these two national championships,” Mark Hill, USGA managing director of championships, said in a news release. “The USGA is excited to restore our relationship with this historic club and its enthusiastic community on such a terrific golf course. We know the club and its membership will provide an exceptional experience for our players as they compete for these coveted titles.”

Country Club of Buffalo has hosted the 1962 U.S. Girls Junior, the 1950 Curtis Cup Match, the 1931 U.S. Women’s Amateur and the 1912 U.S. Open.

“We are honored to work with the USGA to return championship golf to the Buffalo community,” Peter Marlette, club president, said in the release. “The Country Club of Buffalo has a proud history of hosting amateur golf championships, and we look forward to renewing that tradition while showcasing our outstanding golf course and club. On behalf of the entire membership, I want to thank the USGA for their trust and confidence in us and look forward to a long-standing relationship in the years ahead.”