Cindy Miller: Start 2021 right on the golf course

Why is that happening? Maybe you have been told to keep your left arm straight throughout the swing. Locking your left arm will cause you to pull the grip down from the top of the backswing, which makes the grip get back to impact before the head, which opens the face, which makes the ball go right. If you relax your arms and allow the club head to return to the ball at the same time as the grip, the face will be square, and the ball will go straight.

Or ...

If you have been told to get your weight to your left side (right hand players), you will get your body ahead of the ball, which will open the club face, which will make the ball go to the right. Knock your knees in to help your body be more stable and keep you in position longer. If you then release the club head in an underhanded motion, the face should be square, and the ball will go straight.

If you understand the cause of the issue, it is easy to fix. Sometimes, what we think we should do and what we really should do are different. If you stop to think about where the ball is going and what could possibly cause it, it will make more sense.