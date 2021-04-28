Cindy Miller: Start 2021 right on the golf course

Last year was a gift for the game of golf. The game saw a double digit increase in rounds according to the National Golf Foundation and Golf Datatech. Many believe it was due to golf being recognized as a relatively safe escape during the pandemic.
Now that you might have started to play, how can you take your game to the next level and begin the 2021 season on the right foot? The number one request by most students is consistency, doing the same thing over and over. It may translate to hitting more good shots, shooting lower scores, putting better or having fewer big numbers.
I would suggest picking one thing you really want to improve. If there is one thing that you know would make the biggest difference, what would it be? Fewer putts? Straighter drives? Striking the ball clean? Once you choose this one thing, ask yourself why it plagues you. There is almost always an underlying reason that causes the conflict.
Let's use the example of your driver. If you slice your driver (the ball goes to the right for right-handed players) most times, ask yourself why. Remember, the ball always goes where the face points. Why is the face pointed right? There are two reasons. You either pulled the grip down to the ball first, or you moved your weight in front of the ball too soon. Those are the only two reasons the face can be open at impact, which would cause the ball to go to the right.
Why is that happening? Maybe you have been told to keep your left arm straight throughout the swing. Locking your left arm will cause you to pull the grip down from the top of the backswing, which makes the grip get back to impact before the head, which opens the face, which makes the ball go right. If you relax your arms and allow the club head to return to the ball at the same time as the grip, the face will be square, and the ball will go straight.
Or ...
If you have been told to get your weight to your left side (right hand players), you will get your body ahead of the ball, which will open the club face, which will make the ball go to the right. Knock your knees in to help your body be more stable and keep you in position longer. If you then release the club head in an underhanded motion, the face should be square, and the ball will go straight.
If you understand the cause of the issue, it is easy to fix. Sometimes, what we think we should do and what we really should do are different. If you stop to think about where the ball is going and what could possibly cause it, it will make more sense.
Let's say you have a tendency to hit your chips fat (you dig the ground before the ball). What causes this? Again, getting the grip to the ball before the head. Why would you do that? It could be because you were told to keep your arms straight. If you lock your arms and keep your weight forward, it will cause you to pull the grip down, which causes the face to be behind, which causes you to dig. Relax your arms and allow the club head to get to the bottom of the arc. If you brush the grass, you will hit clean shots.
These are just two examples of things that might plague you. I would suggest you decide what you want to work on this spring to make 2021 a better golf season for you. There are simple solutions for all bad shots. Once you understand the cause, you can work on the cure.
Cindy Miller is a former LPGA Tour player, a current member of the Legends Tour of the LPGA and Top 50 LPGA Professional. She is a Certified Behavior, Motivation and Judgment professional who is sought after as a speaker, coach and corporate trainer. She teaches people how to get, do and be better. For your FREE Learning Style Assessment, click here. Reach out to her at cindy@cindymillerinc.com. Follow Cindy on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.