Chelsea Dantonio tied for ninth after one round at state Women's Amateur

Chelsea Dantonio of Crag Burn Golf Club, the runner-up in the last two New York State Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championships, was tied for ninth place after shooting 41-38-79, 6 over par, Monday in the opening round of the 91st edition of the tournament.

Dantonio, of Lancaster, is a former collegiate star at Winthrop University in South Carolina.

Elena Perez, also of Crag Burn, was in 11th place with 42-38-80. Rosalie Dinunzio of Clarence, a member of the NYSGA e-club of Western New York, was in 15th place with 43-40-83.

Kyra Cox of Centennial Golf Club in Carmel carded a three-under 70 and holds a two-stroke lead after the opening round of the State Women’s Amateur at Teugega Country Club in Rome. Cox is a two-time winner of the tournament.

In the State Women’s Mid-Amateur being held at the same time at Teugega, Kim Kaul of East Aurora Country Club and Julie Murphy of Brookfield Country Club were in the top 10 after one round. Kaul was tied for sixth place with 39-38-77. Murphy was tied for ninth with 42-39-81.

Tied at 1-over-par 74 for the first round lead were Mary Jo Kelly, Wolferts Roost Country Club in Albany (36-38-74) and Christy Schultz, Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester (39-35-74).

