The final fours for both the boys and girls divisions of the International Junior Masters were finalized Thursday with the match play Round of 16 (boys only) and quarterfinals being played.

In the boys championship flight, the Rochester area’s Jackson Ormond, the No. 4 seed, just missed out on his quest back to the final, where he lost last year. Though he defeated Colin McAskin 2-up in the Round of 16, he fell to No. 12 seed Remy Stalcup, who finished 1-up in the quarterfinal.

Stalcup defeated Orchard Park’s Charlie Fischer, the No. 5 seed, in the Round of 16. Fischer’s defeat marked the end of his IJM career, one that featured four tournament appearances and six qualifications – a broken wrist and the pandemic caused him to miss two.

Among the top four boys seeds that entered Thursday, only one advanced to the semifinals. No. 2-seed Harry Takis of Australia beat Isaiah Ellis of Canada up four with two holes remaining in the Round of 16 before securing his spot in the final four with a win over No. 10 seed Josh Yan.

No. 1 seed Matt Carpentier, who is from central New York, fell to No. 16 seed Stewart Walker of Canada in a Round of 16 match that went 21 holes. Walker, who needed to qualify for the championship flight via a four-player playoff, will face Stalcup in the semifinals after winning his quarterfinal match.

James Bradley, the No. 6 seed from Long Island, rounds out the final four after defeating Sri Lanka’s Nirekh Tejwani and Canada’s Caleb Davies.

On the girls side, No. 1-seeded Alexa Phung of New York City defeated No. 8 seed Kristina Chill. Menglu Zhu and Sophia Cellura, both from the U.S, qualified for the semifinals with respective wins over Shelby Hardwick and Luning Yang.

Canada’s Claire Roberts, who defeated the Dominican Republic’s Lilli Downer, is the lone international player remaining.

In a gold consolation flight, Monsignor Martin’s Jack Tebeau reached the semifinals.

Boys championship flight pairings, tee times: No. 16 Stewart Walker (Canada) vs. No. 12 Remy Stalcup (U.S.), 8:50 a.m.; No. 2 Harry Takis (Australia) vs. No. 6 James Bradley (U.S.), 8:58 a.m.

Girls championship pairings, tee times: No. 1 Alexa Phung (U.S.) vs. No. 4 Sophia Cellura (U.S.), 8:42 a.m.; No. 2 Menglu Zhu (U.S.) vs. No. 6 Claire Roberts (Canada), 8:34 a.m.