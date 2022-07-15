Carson Bacha and Garrett Engle renew former rivalry for Porter Cup championship

The last time Carson Bacha and Garrett Engle faced each other head-to-head was junior golf. Living 30 minutes apart in Central Pennsylvania, the two often competed at the same tournaments before playing collegiately.

Bacha and Engle will renew their rivalry Saturday when they play in the final pairing in the championship round of the 63rd Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club.

"It's been a while really, it's probably probably gone back to ... when we were freshmen or sophomores in high school," Bacha said. "We've played a lot of tournaments where we're both in the same field, but haven't played together in a while."

Bacha entered Friday's round with a one-stroke lead over NHL referee Garrett Rank, the top-ranked player in the field. Engle was two groups ahead, holding steady at even par before teeing off.

Engle found his way to the top on Friday, earning his spot with his old rival for Saturday. Engle carded a 6-under 64 on Friday to take a two-shot lead over Bacha, who finished with an even-par 70. Through three rounds, Engle is at 6-under, while Bacha sits two strokes behind.

"Really the key for me is I've gotten off to a good start off all three days so far been to under three," Bacha said. "And then these last two days, I've gotten off to a good start on the back. So I look forward to tomorrow and hopefully getting off to a similar start and then keeping that going throughout the rest of the day."

Engle, a Chattanooga transfer, struggled on Day 1 of the Porter Cup after having issues reading the course. Niagara Falls Country Club has developed a reputation for its fast greens, and Engle and Bacha dealt with learning how to read new pin placements and the green's speed.

"Thankfully, I love fast greens," Engle said. "I've always tended to putt better on fast greens, so I really love the set up this week."

For Bacha, a rising junior at Auburn University, it was easier to make adjustments because he's seen the course before after playing in last year's Porter Cup where he finished tied for seventh. Even with his knowledge of the course, Bacha believes he has more to show to win the Porter Cup.

"Honestly, I don't feel like I've had my best stuff up to this point in the tournament," Bacha said. "I've had some sloppy bogies out there ... [but] I have played solid golf."

Engle slowly climbed the leaderboard after back-to-back birdies on holes 10 and 11 then following it with an eagle on hole 12. Engle only had one bogey in the third round on hole 17, a part of the "toughest stretch" as he describes it.

"The finishing stretch is really tough, but I think that's I think that's good," Engle said. "I think it'll, it'll be a good finish tomorrow."

Behind Bacha and Engle, last year's Porter Cup runner-up Rank nearly held on to third, but back-to-back bogeys to end the round put Rank in a tie for fifth at 1-under.

Tied for third at 2-under are Dillon Stewart from Fort Collins, Colorado, and Shubham Jaglan from Tampa, Fla.

Anthony Delisanti was in a large pack of players tied for 21st at 3-over for the tournament after carding an even-par 70.

Delisanti, who won his third consecutive Buffalo District Golf Association Individual Championship in June, struggled through the back nine Thursday, leaving him with a 73 in the second round. He slowly tried to work his way back Friday.

The final round begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with Bacha and Engle teeing off at 12:20 p.m.

"We've played in the final group probably five or six times now," Engle said. "So it'll be fun tomorrow."