Moments before the final four-player group started at the 2023 Erie County Golf Championship at Grover Cleveland Golf Course on Sunday, a tournament official joked about saving, “the best for last.”

All players in the group were within two strokes of each other to start.

But by the end, Canisius College’s Ryan Edholm dominated the field and the group, shooting a 10-under 59 on Sunday to pick up the men’s division title and first-place purse of $300 at the two-day tournament.

Edholm trailed by two strokes entering the final round, but finished 15-under overall and won by eight strokes. His final round included eight birdies and two eagles.

“I knew I could do it,” Edholm said. “I’ve been thinking about (winning) since I signed up for the event. I’ve been hitting it so well for the last couple of weeks that it (was) bound to happen.”

Chuck Panepinto, of Sheridan Park Golf Club, held a one-stroke lead through the first round, shooting a 7-under 62 on Saturday. David Hanes, brother of last year’s champion, Billy Hanes, entered the final round one shot back.

Panepinto and Hanes both shot even-par (69) final rounds, finishing second and fourth, respectively. Tyler Bird shot a 61 to take third place.

“There’s so many good players in this area and just beating them is a really good feat for anybody,” Edholm said. “My brother (Tyler) was in the field; it was pretty cool to beat him.”

Edholm said he hadn’t played the Grover Cleveland course in almost six or seven years, but described it as very short. Long drives put him in position for simple chip shots to get up-and-down for birdies. On the 10th hole, he followed his massive drive with a chip-in for eagle. He added a second eagle two holes later.

The 10th kick-started a back-nine stretch that fueled Edholm’s lead. Edholm didn’t hold the solo lead until the first eagle – he told fellow pairing player Jimmy Pizzutelli would go in before Edholm even hit that shot.

“It was pretty awesome out there today, having the ball string today. It’s obviously really nice to play that well,” said Edholm, who’s played in the event before as a junior.

Edholm bested a field of over 65 golfers in his division, one of five that made up the event.

In the men’s senior division, PJ Alterio, of Niagara Falls Country Club, finished 2-under to pick up the title by three strokes. Allison Gasiuk won the women’s division, shooting 15-over par.

In the 18U men’s and women’s division, Williamsville East’s Tyler Delisanti took the $150 first-place purse, finishing at 7-under. Gwendolyn Yarnall shot 7-over to comfortably win the women’s title by nine strokes.

Among over 100 participants, Edholm’s Sunday round was the best of anyone across the two days.

“It was nice to get back out here and find the winner’s circle,” Edholm said. “Just kind of got to get hot at the right time and I’m hot right now.”

Edholm said he’d been “lighting it up” when playing at his home course at Pendleton Creek Golf Club. He also recently finished in a four-way tie for fourth in the Porter Cup qualifier. He didn’t qualify for the event last year but will play this year in the 64th edition this week at Niagara Falls Country Club.

He hopes to ride the momentum he’s had over the past couple weeks into his Porter Cup debut. Edholm said he simply wants to keep striking the ball like he has been doing and in turn, hopes to see his name steadily at the top of the leaderboard a tournament where he knows golf greats like Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson have all played.

“It's just awesome to kind of put my name up there and see how it goes and if I can put a few numbers together and pull it off,” Edholm said. “I’m excited for that this week.”