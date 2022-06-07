Canadian contingent is strong for 9th Women's Porter Cup

A strong field of Canadian players, an elite player from Singapore and the champion from 2019 are among the headliners at the ninth Women’s Porter Cup golf tournament, which starts Wednesday at Niagara Falls Country Club.

Each of the top four players from last summer’s Canadian women’s amateur championship will compete in the field of 53 at the Lewiston course. That includes Canadian champion Lauren Zaretsky, a Toronto-area native who is bound for Texas Tech University in the fall.

“Team Canada is back in full force this year,” said tournament director Janelle DiGregorio. “We have four from their amateur squad and another five or six from their junior squad. We’re super happy to have them back year after year.”

The 54-hole event runs through Friday and is open to the public.

The top-ranked player in the field is Singapore’s Aloysa Margiela Atienza, 23, who will be competing in her first-ever event in the United States. She’s 254th in the world amateur golf ranking, just won a big tournament in Singapore and placed second at the South East Asia Games in Vietnam.

The 2019 Porter Cup champion, 23-year-old Jackie Rogowicz, returns. She’s a former Penn State star.

The Porter Cup has had some success developing the national amateur event by inviting multiple players from collegiate teams, including Purdue, Michigan State and Penn State this year.

“Taking a more team approach has really helped us and created more awareness and more buzz for us,” DiGregorio said. “The field I think is the best that it has been in a long time.”

Other top Canadians entered include Canadian national team amateurs Taylor Kehoe, Brookie Rivers, Celeste Dao and Sarah-Eve Rheaume. Kehoe, who tied for eighth at Niagara Falls in 2019, will attend Alabama in the fall. Nicole Gal and Angela Arora were second and third, respectively, at the Canadian nationals last summer.

Yet another top Canadian is Katie Cranston, an Auburn commit who won the Dustin Johnson World Junior event in March in South Carolina.

Among the Western New Yorkers in the field are Marina Heister of Olean and Niagara University, Elena Lopez of Clarence and Quinnipiac and Clarence’s Victoria Leach.

Defending champion Kan Bunnabodee of Thailand and Purdue University is not back.

“It was the first time she was able to go back and visit her family since the beginning of Covid,” DiGregorio said. “We didn’t get all the international players we would have wanted this year but there was a good reason for that.”

